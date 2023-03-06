Morgan Scott Details Injury Saga That Led to Early Exit from Alabama

Two months after ending her college career at Alabama following a torn labrum, Morgan Scott re-emerged at the 2023 College Station Sectionals on Thursday — notably, before the NCAA Tournament later this month — sparking questions about the former fifth-year’s premature departure from the Crimson Tide.

During a conversation with SwimSwam last weekend, Scott cleared up some of the confusion surrounding her move to Coley Stickels’ pro group at Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA). She initially hurt her shoulder in September, but she didn’t get an MRI until November. Scott said she was told by a coach that “it wasn’t best to get one because knowing the results may alter the season.”

When the results showed a labrum tear, Scott said Alabama’s coaching staff recommended a shot and modified training to prevent further injury if she wanted to continue the season.

“Since I wanted to go to SECs and NCAAs, I decided to proceed with the shot,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, it did not work at all, and the modified training never commenced. Once I realized I could not trust some of the coaches with my health, I had no choice but to leave.”

Scott took over a month off while rehabbing aggressively before deciding to reunite with Stickels. She first trained with Stickels at Indiana in 2018 before following him to Alabama in 2019, but the Crimson Tide parted ways with him after just 18 months at the helm.

“I intended to leave Alabama after NCAAs, anyway, but since I could not take 5-6 weeks off and compete at the highest level, I might as well go to him, now,” Scott said. “To make things clear, Coley has never told me to go train with him while I was at Alabama. I know I train best with him under the circumstance of injury and that is why I chose to train with him. Leaving was solely my decision and was one I was not happy to make. I had every intention of finishing out the season before all this went down.”

Last weekend, the 22-year-old Scott returned to the same pool where she concluded her collegiate career in November, this time with a TFA cap. She started off College Station Sectionals with a 24.01 leadoff split on TFA’s 200 medley relay team that came less than a second shy of the North Texas LSC record with a 1:37.71. She also led off the 400 free relay with a 48.94 split for another victory in 3:22.00.

Individually, she picked up a win in the 100 free (48.18) while placing third in the 200 free (1:46.92). She also helped TFA earn another relay win in the 200 free relay with a 22.02 split.

A three-time individual first-team All-American, Scott won an NCAA title in 2021, leading off Alabama’s 400 free relay team with a 47.79 split. Last year, she was fourth in the 50 free (21.43), second in the 100 free to break the elusive 47-point barrier (46.78), and was on all five of Alabama’s scoring relays. Scott also developed into a strong butterflyer that season, splitting 50.97 on her team’s 400 medley relay. Her 32 individual points were the second-most for her team, and she was an integral part of Alabama’s overall fourth-place finish.