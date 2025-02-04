More Details About Why Swim Coach Ronald Hehn Was Arrested in Fargo

Valley News Live has uncovered new details behind the accusations against former West Fargo High School swim coach Ronald Hehn, who was taken into custody last week on a charge of gross sexual imposition with a victim under 15 years of age.

Hehn, who was fired as the swim coach of West Fargo High School in 2018 after posting videos online of swimmers appearing to struggle while swimming with weight belts, was giving swimming lessons in a private pool in an apartment complex.

Police say that the alleged victim told Hehn that her legs were sore from her previous training and that Hehn offered to massage them. The victim said that Hehn touched her butt and private parts during the massage, which lasted about 20 minutes.

After Hehn denied touching the victim or giving her a massage at all, police obtained surveillance video from the apartment complex that appeared to show him touching the victim inappropriately.

Hehn was arrested on January 30 and appeared in court on February 3. He has a preliminary hearing on March 19 with a Felony Disposal Conference scheduled for April 24.

Hehn’s previous record in Cass County includes driving without a license or insurance in 2010, resisting a police officer in 2010, and charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in 2014 that were dismissed after completion of a 16 hour DUI seminar.