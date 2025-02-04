Washington State’s Darcy Revitt Earns Fourth Mountain West Freshman of the Week Honor

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (February 4, 2025) – Washington State Darcy Revitt was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Revitt was named both the Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week October 8, won back-to-back Freshman of the Week honors Nov. 12 and Nov. 26.

Revitt picked up her fifth Mountain West weekly honor and fourth freshman of the week accolade of the season after winning all seven races she competed in, four as an individual and three on a relay team. WSU beat Idaho consecutive days, 205-57 in Pullman last Friday and 162-100 in Moscow last Saturday. The Cougars are 8-0 for the first time in program history, matching the program record with eight dual-meet wins.

The freshman from Guildford, England had a pair of individual wins in both meets, claiming the 50 and 100 free in Friday’s win while tying for the second-most points scored with 18. Revitt posted a Gibb Pool record with a 49.26 in the 100 free win and led off the 200 free relay win with a Gibb Pool record in the 50 free with a 22.55. The 200 free relay team also set a Gibb Pool record with a 1:31.41.

In Saturday’s win at Idaho, Revitt was part of four wins beginning the 200 medley relay that set a Idaho pool record. Revitt followed with wins in the 200 free and 100 free, setting an Idaho pool record in the 100 free along the way. Revitt and the Cougars closed the weekend with a 400 free relay win, setting the Idaho pool record in the 50 free and 400 free relay.

Washington State heads to Houston for the Mountain West Conference Championships Feb. 19-22.