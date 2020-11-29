Mom-Trained Pallister Hits SCM 1500 Free Aussie Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

At this time we are still awaiting the final session 4 full results from the 2020 Australian Virtual SC Championships but we do know that 18-year-old Lani Pallister clocked a new national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle.

Already cracking the 800m free national record earlier at these virtual championships, which are being held across 5 separate locations, Pallister punched a 1500m free time of 15:28.33 to beat the field by nearly 6 seconds en route to gold. Splits will be published as soon as they are made available.

Pallister’s lifetime best entering these championships was represented by the 15:38.99 she produced just this past September while competing at the Queensland Short Course Championships. The former Aussie record was also new this season, represented by the 15:31.19 Maddy Gough logged at that same meet en route to topping the podium.

At these Virtual Championships, Gough landed the bronze in a tie of 15:37.38, while Kareena Lee snagged silver in a lifetime best of 15:34.31.

For Pallister, the mom-trained Cotton Tree teen now ranks as the world’s 4th fastest swimmer all-time in this event.

Top Women’s 1500m Freestyle Performers All-Time – SCM