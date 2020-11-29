Mom-Trained Pallister Hits SCM 1500 Free Aussie Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS
- Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
- SCM (25m)
- Start dates & times vary in each city
At this time we are still awaiting the final session 4 full results from the 2020 Australian Virtual SC Championships but we do know that 18-year-old Lani Pallister clocked a new national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle.
Already cracking the 800m free national record earlier at these virtual championships, which are being held across 5 separate locations, Pallister punched a 1500m free time of 15:28.33 to beat the field by nearly 6 seconds en route to gold. Splits will be published as soon as they are made available.
Pallister’s lifetime best entering these championships was represented by the 15:38.99 she produced just this past September while competing at the Queensland Short Course Championships. The former Aussie record was also new this season, represented by the 15:31.19 Maddy Gough logged at that same meet en route to topping the podium.
At these Virtual Championships, Gough landed the bronze in a tie of 15:37.38, while Kareena Lee snagged silver in a lifetime best of 15:34.31.
For Pallister, the mom-trained Cotton Tree teen now ranks as the world’s 4th fastest swimmer all-time in this event.
Top Women’s 1500m Freestyle Performers All-Time – SCM
- 15:18.01, Sarah Koehler (GER) 2019
- 15:19.71, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2014
- 15:22.68, Lauren Boyle (NZL) 2014
- 15:28.33, Lani Pallister (AUS) 2020
- 15:28.65, Lotte Friis (DEN) 2010
- 15:31.19, Maddy Gough (AUS) 2020
The Aussie record been broken 3 times this year and the top 5 finishers in that race (all in Brisbane) were all under the old record from the start of the year.
Would love to see Ledecky do the 1500 in SCM one day.
Land’s 800 & 1500 times converted equal Wrld Jnr winning times . I hope she has a rest going in to QLD champs to beat them .
I’m pretty sure she i s a 4.04 /8.18 / 15.48 shot.