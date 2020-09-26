Maddy Gough Becomes 5th Fastest 1500 Freestyler All-Time

2020 QUEENSLAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Less than a month after 21-year-old Maddy Gough established a new Australian Record in the women’s SCM 1500 freestyle, the TSS Aquatic athlete dropped the mark even lower.

Tonight, while competing at the 2020 Queensland Short Course Championships, Gough hit the wall in a massive time of 15.31.19 to beat the field by nearly 10 seconds and enter into an entirely new tier of performance.

It was just late August when Gough busted out a new Aussie national recording this event, collecting gold in a time of 15:38.01 at the Queensland SC Prep Meet. Before that outing, Gough’s personal best rested at the 15:49.91 produced at the 2018 Aussie Short Course Championships.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Gough proved her time drop from last month was no fluke, hacking nearly another 7 off to set herself apart once again. Splits for Gough’s swim tonight include the following:

Looking at the top performers all-time in the short course version of this women’s 1500m free, Gough’s 15:31.19 now rockets her up to spot #5.

Top Women’s 1500m Freestyle Performers All-Time – SCM