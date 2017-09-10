Mizzou Releases Schedule for 2017-18 Season

Mizzou has released its schedule for the 2017-18 season.

Their fall lineup includes two SEC opponents, as they’ll host South Carolina on October 14th and then travel to Carbondale for a meet with Kentucky at Southern Illinois. They are set to host the Mizzou Invite as their mid-season invite meet, before heading into the winter break.

In the spring semester, the highest profile battle will be a dual with Texas A&M on January 6th. The SEC Champs are to be held in mid-February in College Station, while women’s NCAAs will be at Ohio State from March 14-17. Men’s NCAAs will be the following weekend in Minneapolis (below is the men’s schedule, which does not include the women’s NCAA champs info, while Arkansas will also be at the South Carolina meet to take on the Mizzou women).

The Mizzou men graduated a huge class and will be in rebuilding mode this year, while the women will be led by Hannah Stevens and Arizona transfer Annie Ochitwa.

Date Opponent Location Time/Result Details
9/16/2017 at Open Water National Championships Lawrence, Kan. 8:30 a.m.
9/29/2017 vs Show-Me Showdown Columbia, Mo. 2 p.m. Details
10/14/2017 vs South Carolina Columbia, Mo. Noon
Kentucky/Southern Illinois
11/3-4/2017 at Southern Illinois Carbondale, Ill. 4 p.m. / 9 a.m. Details
11/3-4/2017 vs Kentucky Carbondale, Ill. 4 p.m. / 9 a.m.
Mizzou Invite
11/16/2017 vs Mizzou Invite Columbia, Mo. All Day
11/17/2017 vs Mizzou Invite Columbia, Mo. All Day
11/18/2017 vs Mizzou Invite Columbia, Mo. All Day
Tennessee Diving Invite
1/3/2018 at Tennessee Diving Invite Knoxville, Tenn. All Day Details
1/4/2018 at Tennessee Diving Invite Knoxville, Tenn. All Day
1/5/2018 at SMU Dallas, Texas Noon Details
Tennessee Diving Invite
1/5/2018 at Tennessee Diving Invite Knoxville, Tenn. All Day
1/6/2018 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas Noon Details
1/20/2018 at Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 2 p.m.
1/25/2018 vs Drury Columbia, Mo. 4 p.m. Details
Tiger Invite
1/26/2018 vs Tiger Invite Columbia, Mo. All Day
1/27/2018 vs Tiger Invite Columbia, Mo. All Day Details
SEC Championships
2/14/2018 at SEC Championships College Station, Texas All Day
2/15/2018 at SEC Championships College Station, Texas All Day Details
2/16/2018 at SEC Championships College Station, Texas All Day
2/17/2018 at SEC Championships College Station, Texas All Day Details
2/18/2018 at SEC Championships College Station, Texas All Day
2/23-24/2018 vs Mizzou NCAA Qualifier Columbia, Mo. All Day
NCAA Zone Diving Championships
3/5/2018 at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Details
3/6/2018 at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day
3/7/2018 at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Details
NCAA Championships
3/21/2018 at NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day
3/22/2018 at NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Details
3/23/2018 at NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day
3/24/2018 at NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Details

