Mizzou Releases Schedule for 2017-18 Season

Mizzou has released its schedule for the 2017-18 season.
Their fall lineup includes two SEC opponents, as they’ll host South Carolina on October 14th and then travel to Carbondale for a meet with Kentucky at Southern Illinois. They are set to host the Mizzou Invite as their mid-season invite meet, before heading into the winter break.
In the spring semester, the highest profile battle will be a dual with Texas A&M on January 6th. The SEC Champs are to be held in mid-February in College Station, while women’s NCAAs will be at Ohio State from March 14-17. Men’s NCAAs will be the following weekend in Minneapolis (below is the men’s schedule, which does not include the women’s NCAA champs info, while Arkansas will also be at the South Carolina meet to take on the Mizzou women).
The Mizzou men graduated a huge class and will be in rebuilding mode this year, while the women will be led by Hannah Stevens and Arizona transfer Annie Ochitwa.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Result
|Details
|9/16/2017
|at Open Water National Championships
|Lawrence, Kan.
|8:30 a.m.
|9/29/2017
|vs Show-Me Showdown
|Columbia, Mo.
|2 p.m.
|Details
|10/14/2017
|vs South Carolina
|Columbia, Mo.
|Noon
|Kentucky/Southern Illinois
|11/3-4/2017
|at Southern Illinois
|Carbondale, Ill.
|4 p.m. / 9 a.m.
|Details
|11/3-4/2017
|vs Kentucky
|Carbondale, Ill.
|4 p.m. / 9 a.m.
|Mizzou Invite
|11/16/2017
|vs Mizzou Invite
|Columbia, Mo.
|All Day
|11/17/2017
|vs Mizzou Invite
|Columbia, Mo.
|All Day
|11/18/2017
|vs Mizzou Invite
|Columbia, Mo.
|All Day
|Tennessee Diving Invite
|1/3/2018
|at Tennessee Diving Invite
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|All Day
|Details
|1/4/2018
|at Tennessee Diving Invite
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|All Day
|1/5/2018
|at SMU
|Dallas, Texas
|Noon
|Details
|Tennessee Diving Invite
|1/5/2018
|at Tennessee Diving Invite
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|All Day
|1/6/2018
|at Texas A&M
|College Station, Texas
|Noon
|Details
|1/20/2018
|at Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo.
|2 p.m.
|1/25/2018
|vs Drury
|Columbia, Mo.
|4 p.m.
|Details
|Tiger Invite
|1/26/2018
|vs Tiger Invite
|Columbia, Mo.
|All Day
|1/27/2018
|vs Tiger Invite
|Columbia, Mo.
|All Day
|Details
|SEC Championships
|2/14/2018
|at SEC Championships
|College Station, Texas
|All Day
|2/15/2018
|at SEC Championships
|College Station, Texas
|All Day
|Details
|2/16/2018
|at SEC Championships
|College Station, Texas
|All Day
|2/17/2018
|at SEC Championships
|College Station, Texas
|All Day
|Details
|2/18/2018
|at SEC Championships
|College Station, Texas
|All Day
|2/23-24/2018
|vs Mizzou NCAA Qualifier
|Columbia, Mo.
|All Day
|NCAA Zone Diving Championships
|3/5/2018
|at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|Details
|3/6/2018
|at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|3/7/2018
|at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|Details
|NCAA Championships
|3/21/2018
|at NCAA Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|3/22/2018
|at NCAA Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|Details
|3/23/2018
|at NCAA Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|3/24/2018
|at NCAA Championships
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|Details
