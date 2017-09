MP Weekly Wonders Annual Report for 2016-17 Swim Year

As we prepare to launch Season 5 of WWAGS, we thought we’d look back to see what 2016-17 looked like “by the numbers.” In our first year, from October 2013 through August 2014 we had 508 mentions; during the 2014-15 season that number was 473, and in 2015-16 it was 327. Last year we wrote about 357 athletes, some of which are household names but most of which you’ve never heard of.

The age group distribution was fairly even this year, although I must admit I had to force myself not to write about 12-year-olds every week. Unlike last year, when the 15-16s was the predominantly-mentioned age category, 2016-17 saw more 13-14s than any other group. That isn’t really all that surprising given that big growth spurts during the teenage years tend to lead to big time drops. After all, what we tend to look for when putting together a WWAGS lists is relative performance.

Below is the breakdown of mentions for the 2016-17 swim season. For the first time we’ve listed all the swimmers we have written about during the year, in addition to the club they represented. Go back through the archives to read what we wrote about your favorite team, your teammate, your son or daughter, or just clubs/swimmers you are curious about. The dates of the articles in which they are mentioned are provided in the far-right column.

Mentions By Age

Age 2016-17 11 26 7.3% 12 58 16.2% 13 55 15.4% 14 62 17.4% 15 51 14.3% 16 55 15.4% 17 38 10.6% 18 12 3.4% 357

Mentions By Gender

Gender 2016-17 B 178 49.9% G 179 50.1% 357

Mentions By LSC

2016-17 AD Adirondack Swimming 4 AK Alaska Swimming 4 AM Allegheny Mountain Swimming 4 AR Arkansas Swimming 6 AZ Arizona Swimming 5 BD Border Swimming 4 CA Southern California Swimming 12 CC Central California Swimming 5 CO Colorado Swimming 7 CT Connecticut Swimming 9 FG Florida Gold Coast Swimming 5 FL Florida Swimming 11 GA Georgia Swimming 8 GU Gulf Swimming 7 HI Hawaiian Swimming 6 IA Iowa Swimming 5 IE Inland Empire Swimming 4 IL Illinois Swimming 8 IN Indiana Swimming 7 KY Kentucky Swimming 5 LA Louisiana Swimming 4 LE Lake Erie Swimming 7 MA Middle Atlantic Swimming 11 MD Maryland Swimming 8 ME Maine Swimming 4 MI Michigan Swimming 8 MN Minnesota Swimming 6 MR Metropolitan Swimming 10 MS Mississippi Swimming 4 MT Montana Swimming 5 MV Missouri Valley Swimming 5 MW Midwestern Swimming 5 NC North Carolina Swimming 14 ND North Dakota Swimming 3 NE New England Swimming 7 NI Niagara Swimming 6 NJ New Jersey Swimming 8 NM New Mexico Swimming 6 NT North Texas Swimming 5 OH Ohio Swimming 7 OK Oklahoma Swimming 6 OR Oregon Swimming 6 OZ Ozark Swimming 5 PC Pacific Swimming 7 PN Pacific Northwest Swimming 6 PV Potomac Valley Swimming 9 SC South Carolina Swimming 5 SD South Dakota Swimming 2 SE Southeastern Swimming 6 SI San Diego-Imperial Swimming 5 SN Sierra Nevada Swimming 5 SR Snake River Swimming 5 ST South Texas Swimming 6 UT Utah Swimming 6 VA Virginia Swimming 5 WI Wisconsin Swimming 6 WT West Texas Swimming 3 WV West Virginia Swimming 2 WY Wyoming Swimming 3 357

Teams Mentioned in 2016-17