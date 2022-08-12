Mityukov Shaves .11 Off Swiss National Record In 200 Back

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competing on day two of the 2022 European Championships, the men’s 200m backstroke semi-finals saw just one man dip under the 1:57-threshold in the form of Swiss swimmer Roman Mityukov.

In semi-final #2, 22-year-old Mityukov put up the fastest time of his career in 1:56.22, ultimately grabbing the top seed heading into tomorrow night’s final.

Opening in 55.83 and closing in 1:00.39, Mityukov’s 1:56.22 this evening shaved .11 off of his own previous PB and Swiss national record of 1:56.33. That previous mark was logged at last year’s European Championships where Mityukov wound up as the bronze medalist.

Splits for Mityukov’s previous PB checked in at 56.74/59.59, showing how the Swiss ace opened quicker this time around.

Mityukov will need to fend off the likes of British Olympic medalist Luke Greenbank and Hungarian Benedek Kovacs, each of whom will be flanking him tomorrow night.