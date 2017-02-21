MIT Men And Women Win NEWMAC Championships

2017 NEWMAC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

February 16-19

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, MA.

Men’s winners: MIT

Women’s winners: MIT

Men’s Team Scores

MIT – 1462 U.S Coast Guard Academy – 1099 Worcester Polytechnic – 1022 Wheaton – 614 Springfield – 391

MIT was extremely dominant at the NEWMAC swimming championship, winning every men’s relay and taking home individual titles in eight separate events.

On the relays, they managed to set four new meet records as well. The first record came on the 800 freestyle relay where they collectively swam a 6:41.11 to win the race by a large margin, and better their own meet record from 2012 by over two full seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, they once again bettered their own record from 2012, putting up a time of 1:21.71. On the 400 medley relay the MIT boys were once again under the previous meet record, clocking in at 3:18.22 to better their 2014 time of 3:18.40.

In the 200 medley relay, MIT broke WPI’s 1:30.89 record from last year’s championships to be the first team to dip under 1:30 at a NEWMAC Champs with a time of 1:29.04. Their final relay victory came in the 400 freestyle relay where they were a 3:00.16 to take home the win.

Individually the MIT men were dominant as well. Jeremy Bogle managed to win both the 50 freestyle in 20.78 and the 100 freestyle in 45.28.

Bouke Edskes was arguably the top swimmer of the meet, taking home three individual titles to add to MIT‘s points total. Edskes won the 200 IM in 1:50.88 before turning around to win the 400 IM in 3:57.01. The freshman swimmer wasn’t done there, as later in the meet he won the 200 fly with a time of 1:49.64.

On the diving boards Samuel Solomon of MIT won both the 1 meter and 3 meter events to significantly add to the school’s points total.

Besides MIT, there were a few others who proved to be fairly dominant individually. Taylor Rowe from the Coast Guard academy managed to win the 500 freestyle in 4:31.78. Later in the meet he won the 1650 in 15:47.11 to take home his second victory.

Jack Bauer of WPI also secured to wins. His first was the 100 fly where he won in 48.88. He followed that up with a short turn around to win the 100 backstroke in a a new meet record time of 49.26, bettering the old record of 49.52 set in 2016.

Two more records fell at the meet. The first of which was done by Chass Sodemann in the 100 breaststroke. With a time of 54.77, Sodemann not only broke the meet record, but broke the NEWMAC conference record of 54.80. The 200 breaststroke meet record also fell at the hands of MIT‘s Brand McKenzie’s 2:02.00 touch.

Other event winners

Gabriel Schneider (MIT) – 200 back – 1:49.06

Andrew Bauer (WPI) – 200 free – 1:39.74

Women’s Team Scores

MIT – 1422 Worcester Polytechnic – 769.5 Wheaton – 766 Springfield -742 Wellesley – 529

Just like the MIT men’s team, the MIT women’s team managed to win all five relays and take home eight individual titles en route to an eventual championship victory.

Their first relay win came in the 800 freestyle relay where they took down WPI with a time of 7:34.77. Right after, they won the 200 freestyle relay over Wheaton and the Coast Guard Academy in 1:34.26. Once again, MIT was able to top Wheaton by winning the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:47.38. Their next relay, the 200 medley relay, was arguably their best as they swam a time of 1:43.67 to break the NEWMAC conference record of 1:43.88 set by MIT in 2016. Their final relay gave them their last win of the meet as they scored a 3:27.42 in the 400 free relay.

Individually, Kayla Holman was one of the biggest standout performers of the meet. The freshman ended up winning three individual events. Her first win came in the 200 IM in a time of 2:06.40. She backed that up with a 57.27 100 fly and a 2:04.55 200 fly to solidify her three victories.

Besides Holman, Mary Thielking won the 500 for MIT, Priscilla WU won the 50 freestyle, Kathy Pan won the 400 IM, Addie Chambers won the 1650, and Veroinica Jedryka won the 200 backstroke.

Emily Medeiros of Springfield and Jenna Hayden of Wheaton both managed to take home two individual victories as well. Medeiros won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.09, and followed that up with a 2:18.55 in the 200 breaststroke. Hayden won both the 100 back in 56.16 and the 100 free in 51.88.

Other event winners