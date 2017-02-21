TYR Sport’s Behind-The-Scenes Photo Shoot Fun

Want more behind-the-scenes shots of your favorite athletes? Then scroll down to score an exclusive look at TYR Sport’s most recent photo shoot in Irvine, California.

Matt and Jacob ready to shoot!

Nothing like a little team huddle to get things going!

Dana and Molly relaxing on set

Photo shoots aren’t all fun and games 😉

Ryan signing some caps for the fans

The ladies of Team TYR looking fierce!

In-N-Out on set 🙂

The blue team standing strong

The white team hanging out

Kelsi diving in

That’s a wrap!

