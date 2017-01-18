Missouri State Hits The Road To Face Drury, Missouri

After inclement weather canceled Missouri State’s final home meet of the season, the Bears hit the road for a pair of duals, competing at Drury on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. and at the University of Missouri onSaturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

Video of the Bears’ dual against Drury can be viewed on Mediacom, channel 22, on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Drury | Missouri State at Missouri Dates and Times Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Locations Springfield, Mo. | Columbia, Mo. Sites Breech Pool | Mizzou Aquatic Center Mediacom Ch. 22 Available for viewing Friday at 7 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. Missouri State Swimming & Diving Home Page Follow Twitter (@MoStateSwim)



Series History

Drury

The Missouri State men hold a slim, 17-16 overall lead against the Panthers, adding another mark to the win column earlier this season. The squads met up for a duel in the pool on Saturday, Oct. 29 where the Missouri State men downed Drury, 143-73. Before that, both teams competed at the Missouri Show-Me Showdown where the Panthers placed seventh and Missouri State placed second. Also having a long history with the Panthers, the Missouri State women are 5-16 against Drury. Earlier this season, the Drury women left Hammons Student Center with a 131-100 win over the Bears. The Panthers also competed at the Missouri Show-Me Showdown, placing second at the meet.

Missouri

The Tigers hold a perfect 15-0 record against the Missouri State women’s squad. Hosting the Missouri Show-Me Showdown, the Tigers took first while the Bears finished fifth out of ten squads. Last season, the teams competed at Hammons Student Center where the Tigers made out with a 188-51 win over the Bears. Overall, the Missouri State men’s team is 8-17 against the Tigers. The two teams met up earlier this season at the Missouri Show-Me Showdown, where the Bears finished second behind Missouri. Last season, Missouri claimed a 152-84 victory over the Bears at Hammons Student Center.

Order of Events

Drury

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

200 Free

50 Free

200 IM

1M Diving

100 Fly

100 Free

100 Back

500 Free

3M Diving

100 Breast

400 Free Relay

Missouri

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Free

1M Diving

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Butterfly

3M Diving

400 IM

200 Free Relay

Bear Bites

Coming off a month of rest after a competitive fall season, the Bears return to action with four meets remaining in the regular season. On the women’s side, Sydney Zupan, Sarah Allegri, Lauren Pavel and Josie Pearson combine for eight top times in the Missouri Valley conference. Pavel leads the bunch, sitting first place in the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke, as well as the 200m individual medley. Zupan leads the conference in the 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly, while Pearson paves the way in the 200m fly and the 400m IM. Allegri, a freshman, leads the conference in the 200m back. The squad also leads the conference in the 200 and 400m medley relay, as well as the 200m free relay. The women have won their last three meets, including a first-place finish out of 12 teams at the House of Champions Invitational in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Missouri State men command several top times in the Mid-American Conference where Michael Mollak, Artur Osvath, Antonio Thomas and Phillip Willett lead the way for the squad. Collectively, the four Bears bring in eight top spots for Missouri State while the team dominates four of the relays. Thomas, a freshman, sits first in the 500, 1000 and 1650m freestyle while Willett dominates the 200 and 400m IM. Osvath leads the conference in the 200m breast and 200m fly, and Mollak commands the 200m free. Like the women, the men have also won their last three meets, also placing first out of 12 teams at the House of Champions Invitational.

A Look At The Competition

Dueling with Drury

Ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, the women’s team carries a 3-3 record in dual action with wins against Missouri State and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The team’s losses have come at the hands of Arkansas (77-128), Hawaii (112-147) and No. 16 Minnesota (53-205). Ariel Xu leads the team, and the nation, in the 50yd free (22.48), 100yd free (49.33) while ranking fourth nationally in the 200yd free (1:49.24). Her times in the 50 and 100yd free achieved “A” standards. Another leader for the Panthers is freshman Bailee Nunn. Nunn leads the nation in the 100yd breast (1:00.42, “A” standard), 100yd fly (53.16, “A” standard), and 200yd IM (1:57.96, “A” standard). Collectively, the team has six “A” standard and 37 “B” standard times.

Jumping five places from the previous ranking, the men’s team is ranked third in NCAA Division II. The Panthers have a 0-3 record in dual action, falling to Missouri State (73-143), Minnesota (39-227) and Hawaii (116-142). After placing seventh at the Show-Me Showdown, the Panthers placed fourth out of seven teams at the Mizzou Invite on Nov. 17. Junior Rodrigo Caceres leads the nation in the 50yd free with a time of 19.79 seconds, achieving an “A” standard. Freshman Konrad Stepien is also a top contender for the Panthers, ranking first in the 5000yd free (4:17.19, “A” standard) and second nationally in the 200yd free (1:36.42, “B” standard). Also leading the pack is senior Kim Jay, who leads the nation in the 200yd fly and 200 IM. As a team, the Panthers have three “A” and 25 “B” standard times.

Matchup against Missouri

The No. 12 Missouri Tigers carry a 4-2 record this season with wins against Alabama (167-132), Northwestern (223-95), Missouri State conference opponent Southern Illinois (263-118), and No. 18 Kentucky (199-152). The Tigers fell at the hands of No. 2 Georgia (159-140) and No. 11 Louisville (249-123). Missouri has also won two meets, the Missouri Show-Me Showdown and the Mizzou Invite. Kira Zubar leads the Tigers in the 500, 1000 and 1650yd free, achieving “B” standards in the 500 and 1650yd free. Standout Hannah Stevens holds the team’s two, individual “A” standards in the 100 and 200yd breast. The Missouri medley relays have seen great success this season as the team has recorded “A” standards in both the 200 and 400yd medley relay.

Sitting at No. 6 in the nation, the Missouri men’s team boasts an even 3-3 record. The Tigers defeated Northwestern (273.5-98.5), Southern Illinois (286-83), as well as Kentucky (202-170). On the flip side, Missouri fell at the hands of Alabama (114-183), No. 7 Georgia (147-152) and No. 8 Louisville (147-224). Nationally, Michael Chadwick ranks fourth in the 50yd free (19.18, “B” standard) and second in the 100yd free (41.80, “A” standard). Nick Davis is another leader for Missouri, leading the squad in the 500, 1000 and 1650yd free.

Final Details

Thursday’s dual at Drury is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Breech Pool. Following the meet, the Bears will travel to Columbia, Mo., to take on Missouri at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Video of the Bears’ dual against Drury can be viewed on Mediacom, channel 22, on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. For more information on the Missouri State men’s and women’s swimming and diving team visit www.missouristatebears.com or Twitter (@MoStateSwim).

