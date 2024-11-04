Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miranda Grana is Learning to Embrace Being Uncomfortable as She hits Stride with Indiana

Indiana vs. Texas

Indiana transfer Miranda Grana is having a heck of a rookie season for the Hoosiers. After clocking 51.6/1:52.8 in the 100/200 back in her season debut against Notre Dame, Grana won both events (51.0/1:50.5) in Austin last Friday.

The sophomore says that the team and training environment at Indiana has helped her make these vast improvements. Grana notes that being uncomfortable every day in practice has helped make racing feel easier than before.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!