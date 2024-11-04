Miranda Grana is Learning to Embrace Being Uncomfortable as She hits Stride with Indiana

Indiana vs. Texas

Indiana transfer Miranda Grana is having a heck of a rookie season for the Hoosiers. After clocking 51.6/1:52.8 in the 100/200 back in her season debut against Notre Dame, Grana won both events (51.0/1:50.5) in Austin last Friday.

The sophomore says that the team and training environment at Indiana has helped her make these vast improvements. Grana notes that being uncomfortable every day in practice has helped make racing feel easier than before.