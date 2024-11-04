Luke Hobson & Hubi Kos on New-Look Texas Men’s Team: “We swim fast basically every day”

Indiana vs. Texas

Olympic medalists Luke Hobson and Hubi Kos both notched wins in the Texas men’s win over Indiana on Friday. For Hobson, this is his senior season at Texas but his first under Director of Swimming Bob Bowman. Conversely, for Kos, this is his 3rd season with Bowman but just his first at Texas, having trained under Bowman at Arizona State for the last two seasons.