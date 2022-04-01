Mick Westkott Announces Retirement After 50 Years At Rhode Island

Courtesy: Rhode Island Athletics

KINGSTON, R.I. – Legendary University of Rhode Island swimming coach Mick Westkott announced he will retire after a career that has spanned 50 years at the school.

Westkott began as the men’s swimming and diving head coach in 1972 and ran the program through 2008. In 1975, he started the women’s varsity program and served as the only head coach in school history until last May. He served as the associate head coach for Lilli Deering in 2021-22 as she made the transition to head coach.

“I feel very lucky. When you start something new, you never know where it is going to end,” Westkott said. “The opportunity to grow the program and be involved with so many student-athletes, staff and professionals has been a blessing. I am humbled by the whole experience, quite honestly.”

With 49 years overall as a head coach, Westkott is the longest-tenured head coach in URI history. He amassed 349 total victories, which was second among active coaches at the end of the 2020-21 season.

With the women’s program specifically, Westkott worked with Ellie Lemaire to build the team. Lemaire came to Rhode Island in 1976 as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics and was largely responsible for leading all women’s athletics at the school.

“Ellie Lemaire, when she first came on had a passion for women’s athletics was just incredible,” Westkott said. “She was very aware of the importance of building really strong relationships within the department among the coaches, which led to tremendous professional experiences.”

The impacts of many others were felt through the years. Westkott pointed to the leadership of current Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn , as well as current and former senior administrators John Vanner , Gina Sperry and Kim Bissonnette as key for the development of the program.

“Thorr’s impact on this program has been truly great,” Westkott said. “His model of leadership is one we can all draw from.

“While I don’t want to leave anyone out, there are three administrators who have had the most positive impact on me personally. Starting with (former Associate Athletic Director) John Vanner , who was with me early on, (current Senior Woman Administrator) Gina Sperry , (Associate Athletic Director/current Sport Administrator) Andy Llaguno and finally last, but certainly not least, (former Associate Athletic Director and Sport Administrator) Kim Bissonette. Kim was one who shared my vision of the program, supported me in many ways, and who was a true guiding light. He was the necessary link for me to Thorr. Thanks to all of them!”

The feelings were mutual.

“I want to thank Mick for his 50 years of coaching service to the University of Rhode Island men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams,” Bjorn said. “Mick is an icon in our department, not only because of the length of time he served as a coach, but also because of the lives he touched throughout his tenure. We wish you well in your retirement, Mick.”

More than anything else, it was the student-athletes Westkott worked with and shaped the lives of. Among the thousands of student-athletes he impacted is Deering, who took the reins of the program last May.

“I have learned so much from Mick over these past six years working with him, and I realize that I have very big shoes to fill as the second head coach of the program,” Deering said. “Mick has been such a great mentor to me. I know that he is always just a phone call away, which I am so appreciative of. I am grateful for the support he has given me, both in the pool as an athlete and as a part of his coaching staff.”

Reflecting on a career that began when Don McLean’s American Pie was the biggest hit in the country, Westkott said his experience as a coach was about being a piece of something bigger than himself.

“What I hope that our athletes have learned is the value of being part of a larger whole,” Westkott said. “For all of us to be a part of the athletic department and the University, and for the student-athletes to be part of a team, it teaches you skills you can carry forth for the rest of your life.

“Swimming is a sport that involves a large range of talents and abilities. The student-athletes are putting in 20 hours of work for their sport each week. The reward is being part of a team. That is irreplaceable in my opinion. Whether it is the fastest swimmer, the slowest swimmer, the best diver, or the kid who is still developing, the experience of being part of a team is something to treasure.”