Michigan Signs European Junior Gold Medalist Nina Jazy for Fall of 2025

The University of Michigan has signed Germany’s Nina Jazy for the fall of 2025. Jazy is a European Junior Championship gold medalist who competes for SG Essen in Germany. She’s 19 years old.

Jazy is set to immediately provide some great speed to the Wolverines’ roster. She won gold in the 50 free at the 2022 European Junior Championships, also earning a bronze medal on the 4×100 free relay at that meet. Jazy also holds the German Junior Record in the SCM 50 free with a 24.50.

Most recently, Jazy competed at the 2024 SC World Championships in Doha, where she clocked a career best of 52.93 in the 100 free and split 23.97 on the 200 free relay. Over the summer, Jazy raced at the LC European Championships, where she clocked her career best of 55.04 in the LC 100 free, and put up a pair of 54.7 splits on relays.

Nina Jazy Personal Bests:

SC 50 Free – 24.38

LC 50 Free – 24.91

SC 100 Free – 52.93

LC 100 Free – 55.04

LC 50 Breast – 32.59

In addition to her sprint free speed, it’s worth mentioning that Jazy has a very solid career best in the LC 50 breast, which could be interesting to watch develop as she makes her way to Michigan.

Jazy will be a timely addition for the Wolverines this coming fall, as Lindsay Flynn and Claire Newman, two of Michigan’s top sprinters and key relay legs, will be gone next season. Michigan has a strong class of sprinters coming in this fall, however, Jazy appears to be the most ready to jump right into a relay role for the team.

Speaking of, Jazy will join Lila Higgo, Montse Spielmann, Natalie Walklett, Anna Hulan, Cecilia Howard, Sarah Pasquella, and Ari Zhao in Michigan’s women’s class of 2029.

