Madeline Padavic Shatters Mid-American Conference Record to Keep Miami U’s NCAA Streak Alive

Miami Classic

February 7-8, 2025

Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals

Full Meet Results

Miami (OH) hosted Youngstown State in the 2025 Miami Classic, which served as a season finale for some swimmers and a pre-conference tune-up for others.

Among the latter group was Miami senior Madeline Padavic, who time-trialed a 51.53 in the 100 yard backstroke. That shattered her best time of 52.18 from the team’s mid-season invitational, which was the previous school record.

She entered the season holding that record at 52.44 – a time done last season to win the CSCAA National Invitational Championship title. That came after finishing 4th at the Mid-American Championships in 53.26.

Her swim also broke the conference record of 51.59 done in 2023 by Akron star Maddy Gatrall.

Padavic now heads into her last collegiate conference meet with an NCAA invite secured – it only took 52.28 for a spot at nationals last season.

The result is a big coup for first-year head coach Samantha Pitter, who took the job this year when Hollie Bonewit-Cron left to take over the program at Penn State. After the graduation of their lone NCAA Championship qualifier from last season Nicole Maier, the Redhawks will extend their string of national championship meet appearances to four consecutive years.

The Redhawk women had a number of big swims two weeks out from the MAC Championship meet. Also showing out was sophomore Kaylin Herbet, posting the two best times of her career in the 50 free (22.95 and 22.87) and a lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.97).