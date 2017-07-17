Michael Phelps Gets Slimed GOAT-Style At Nickelodeon Awards

Just days after having been awarded the 2017 ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps earned another accolade, this time from the younger fans the Baltimore-born swimming phenom has inspired throughout his storied career.

At the 2017 edition of the annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, 32-year-old Phelps was literally showered with more recognition in the form of the ‘Kids Choice Sports Legend Award.’ While accepting his trophy, Phelps traced his history from an afraid-of-the-water youngster in Baltimore, to his pairing up with long-time coach Bob Bowman, to the sacrifices he made throughout his career in the name of hard work and dedication.

Speaking to the audience of adoring young fans with wife Nicole looking on, Phelps gave inspiring words of encouragement, telling those listening to ‘reach for your goals, no matter what they are.’

To wrap up his shining moment on stage, Phelps was doused in glistening gold slime from head-to-toe, fitting for the most decorated Olympian of all time. Of note, Phelps is a member of the Kids Choice Awards advisory board.

Below is a video of the awesome ‘sliming’, while you can follow this link to hear the GOAT’s speech in its entirety.