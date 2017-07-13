Watch Phelps’ 2017 ESPY Awards Speech

Retired superstar Michael Phelps was awarded the 2017 ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance last night in Los Angeles, marking the 8th ESPY win over the course of his storied career. The ESPY awards show, produced by ESPN, recognizes the best in sports from the prior year, with a heavy American lean.

Phelps won the award over 2 basketball players and a football coach, which shows the power of his Olympic medal count. He entered 2016 with the record for most Olympic medals and gold medals, and by winning 5 more gold in Rio and a silver, extended both records to an unprecedented 23 and 28, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Phelps reminisces to a time when he was just a young guppie in Baltimore, dreaming of bigger and better things for the sport he cares so much about. He then gave a nod to his wife, Nicole, letting the crowd know the mother of Boomer was celebrating her birthday, as well as recognizing the fact the pair first met at the ESPY awards 10 years ago.

Video courtesy of ESPN on YouTube.