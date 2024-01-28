Michael Phelps Delivers Baltimore Ravens’ Playoff Game Ball

Just as Michael Phelps was attached to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Major League Baseball team’s playoff run, the most decorated Olympian of all time continues to be a celebrity face for the Baltimore Ravens.

Ahead of the Ravens’ National Football League (NFL) playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs today in Baltimore, Phelps and eldest son Boomer Phelps delivered the gameday ball at Truist Park.

Although he has been living in Tempe, Arizona since his long-time coach Bob Bowman accepted the Arizona State head coaching job, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps is forever a Baltimore boy.

An avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens NFL team, Phelps previously ran the organization’s Twitter account, while his 200m IM final at the Rio Olympic Games was also broadcast on the stadium’s big screen during the squad’s pre-season game in 2016.

38-year-old Phelps was born in Baltimore and trained at North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) for most of his developmental years and into the 2008 Olympic Games where he collected a historic 8 gold medals. One of his nicknames from his swimming career was ‘The Baltimore Bullet’.

Phelps and wife, Nicole Phelps (nee Johnson) welcome their 4th son on January 16th. Nico Phelps joined brothers Boomer, Beckett and Maverick.