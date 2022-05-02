Michael Phelps Among Finalists For U.S. Olympic & Paralympic HOF Class of 2022

Courtesy: United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee today announced the finalists for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022, consisting of 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians, three Olympic teams, two Paralympic teams, six legends, three coaches and three special contributors. Team USA fans can cast their vote HERE for the Olympian, Paralympian, Olympic team and Paralympic team categories from today through May 16 to help determine the Class of 2022, which will mark the first class inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame since 2019.

“On behalf of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, it is an honor to unveil the finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “Each finalist has had a profound impact on Team USA, and on the greater Olympic and Paralympic movements. We are proud to honor their work in living out the Olympic and Paralympic ideals, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2022.”

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame finalists for 2022 include:

Olympic

Kristin Armstrong, Cycling; Natalie Coughlin, Swimming; Shani Davis, Speedskating; Cammi Granato, Hockey; Mia Hamm, Soccer; Kayla Harrison, Judo; Michelle Kwan, Figure Skating; Eleanor ‘Elle’ Logan, Rowing; Julia Mancuso, Alpine Skiing; Bode Miller, Alpine Skiing; Michael Phelps, Swimming; John Smith, Wrestling; Dawn Staley, Basketball; Brenda Villa, Water Polo; Lindsey Vonn, Alpine Skiing

Paralympic

Steve Cash, Sled Hockey; Muffy Davis, Para Alpine Skiing, Para-cycling; Susan Hagel, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Archery, Para Track and Field; Trischa Zorn-Hudson, Para Swimming; David Kiley, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Track and Field, Para Alpine Skiing; Marla Runyan, Para Track and Field, Olympic Track and Field; Marlon Shirley, Para Track and Field; Andy Soule, Para Nordic Skiing; Cortney (Jordan) Truitt, Para Swimming

Olympic Team

1976 Women’s Swimming 4×100 Freestyle Relay Team; 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team; 2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team

Paralympic Team

2002 U.S. Sled Hockey Team; 2008 U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team

Legend

Billy Fiske, Bobsled; Gretchen Fraser, Alpine Skiing; Roger Kingdom, Track and Field; Darrell Pace, Archery; Brad Parks, Wheelchair Tennis; Norbert ‘Norb’ Schemansky, Weightlifting

Coach

Bob Beattie, Alpine Skiing; James ‘Doc’ Counsilman, Swimming; Pat Summit, Basketball

Special Contributor

Walter Bush; Billie Jean King; David Wallechinsky

The finalists will be narrowed down to five Olympians, three Paralympians, one Olympic team and one Paralympic team for induction into the class of 2022. In addition to the public vote, U.S. Olympians and Paralympians and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family will also vote on the categories of legend, coach and special contributor. The Olympic and Paralympic family consists of the Athletes’ Advisory Council, National Governing Bodies, High Performance Management Organizations, USOPC board of directors, Paralympic Advisory Council members, and select members of the media.

“The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame is an important guardian of the rich history of Team USA,” said USOPC Board Chair Susanne Lyons. “My sincere gratitude goes to all the finalists for representing the United States with amazing skill and pride, for working in support of the Olympic and Paralympic values, and using sport to drive positive change in their communities and around the world.”

Starting in 2022, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame will include the separation of one Olympic team and one Paralympic team.

The Class of 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, June 1, and inducted on Friday, June 24, during a ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Red carpet arrivals, interviews and the induction awards dinner at the Museum, the permanent home for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, will be open to the media; credential information will be available in June.

“Congratulations to all the athletes and teams whose legacies and impact we celebrate today as finalists for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame,” said Caryn Davies, U.S. Olympians & Paralympians Association president. “These finalists represent the larger body of Team USA athletes, and we thank them for their commitment to sport and inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

Visit TeamUSA.org/HallOfFame to explore the history and achievements of all current hall of fame members.