Michael Chadwick Pops 48.6 100 Free PB In Charlotte

2017 CHARLOTTE ULTRASWIM

June 1 – June 4, 2017

Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

LCM

The fourth and final day of the 2017 Charlotte Ultraswim was a quick one, with the distance session starting at 9 and a second session at 11. The second session featured 100 freestyle prelims, followed by timed finals of the 400 IM, and then 100 free finals directly after. According to the timeline, 100m swimmers had about 70-80 minutes between prelims and finals.

The men’s 100 final saw Michael Chadwick blast his way to a new personal best time of 48.69, topping his 48.87 PB from 2015. Chadwick was out very fast in 23.11, and held strong coming home in 25.58. He now sits 21st in the world for the year, but is the 2nd fastest American behind only Nathan Adrian. Chadwick’s meet in Charlotte has been a huge success, as he also won the 50 free in a quick 22.22. With World Championship Trials right around the corner, he’s looking good.

Brazilian Matheus Santana finished as the runner-up to Chadwick in 50.77, while both Ryan Held and Justin Ress found themselves in the B-final. Held and Ress took prelims a bit too lightly, coming in at 52.67 and 52.77 for 14th and 16th overall. However, they showed up in the B-final, with Held clocking 49.69 and Ress right behind in 49.81.

Courtney Caldwell topped the women’s 100 free field in 55.11, with Israel’s Andrea Murez 2nd at 55.68. Caldwell had an overall solid meet, winning the 50 back and finishing runner-up in the 50 free last night.

The women’s 400 IM featured a close battle between Brazilian Joanna Maranhao and distance freestyler Leah Smith, as they finished 1-2 in 4:41.42 and 4:42.94 respectively. Maranhao and Smith were virtually even through 200m, until Maranhao pulled away on breaststroke and matched Smith on free (both split 1:01.9) to take the win.

Robert McHugh cruised to the win in the men’s event, clocking 4:23.56 to finish over 8 seconds ahead of runner-up Mason Revis (4:31.76). McHugh picks up his third win of the meet after winning the 200 fly and 200 IM on Friday.

The distance session had a couple of runaway winners, as Hannah Moore (16:22.96) and John McIntyre (8:07.73), both of the Wolfpack Elite, dominated the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 free