Championnats de France eau libre : Jour 4

2017 Arena PSS – Santa Clara: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Jay Litherland will be back in action today at the Santa Clara Pro Swim after an impressive double last night with wins in the 400 IM and 200 free.

Ali Khalafalla Erases Tie with 22-Year-Old Egyptian Record in 50 Free Olympic sprinter Ali Khalafalla rewrote Egypt’s record book with his performance in the 50 free final at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara.