152 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

San Clemente Aquatics, a competitive swim team of 300+, is seeking a Head Age Group Swim Coach with previous experience (either teaching in a professional environment, was on a swim team, or is certified) to coach year round. Must meet USA Swimming Coach requirements prior to hire.

ASSISTANT COACH

Hurricane Aquatics (CANES) is a year round competitive swim program founded in 2014 that is growing steadily. Comprised of 60+ competitive swimmers and 200+ pre-competitive swimmers. The team ranges in age and ability from novice through post graduate/international competitors and we offer a masters/triathlon group. We are located in Coral Gables, FL and train at the University of Miami.

HEAD SWIM COACH – VILLASPORT SWIM TEAM

This position works closely with the Aquatics Director in developing, coordinating, and managing the VillaSport Competitive USA Swim Team in a safe and responsible manner. This person will be provided with general supervision by the Aquatics Director and will need to be organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to successfully manage the programs with minimal direct supervision. This is a full time position with a competitive salary & benefits package.

VILLASPORT – AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director leads and manages the aquatics team of lifeguards and instructors, the operations of a large indoor and outdoor aquatics center with five pools, two whirlpools, water slides and water park play structures, and a full calendar of aquatics programming, including lessons, teams, and special events. The Director hires, schedules and trains all aquatics staff, develops an annual budget and strategic plan, and helps develop the aquatics program calendar. This position is provided with general supervision by the General Manager and Assistant GM, and must be organized and able to run the Aquatics Department with minimal supervision.

VILLASPORT – COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

This position works closely with the Aquatics Director in developing, coordinating, and managing the VillaSport Competitive USA Swim Team in a safe and responsible manner. This person will be provided with general supervision by the Aquatics Director and will need to be organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to successfully manage the programs with minimal direct supervision.

NM, LOS ALAMOS- AQUATOMICS (LAA)- HEAD COACH POSITION

Los Alamos Aquatomics Swim Team (“LAA”), located in Los Alamos, New Mexico just north of Santa Fe, is searching for a Head Coach with a proven track record to lead and direct our year-round USA Swim Program in order to take us to the next level! LAA is a USA Swimming Club.

ARENA USA SEEKS TEAM TECHNICAL SPECIALIST

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

BEARD SWIM CO. SWIM INSTRUCTORS • LIFEGUARDS • SALES ASSOCIATES

At Beard Swim Co. we believe the ability to swim is one of the most important gifts you can give a child and it is our goal to provide them with the proficiency and confidence needed to safely immerse themselves in the aquatic environments and activities they will encounter throughout life.

LEAD SENIOR COACHES

The Cincinnati Marlins were founded in 1961 The Marlins have produced one National Title, 5 Junior National Titles, over 80 state titles, 18 Olympians and 19 Olympic medals

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. This individual would report directly to the Head Coach and would work with the Head Coach to direct our age group program and plan the season schedule. He or she would serve as the lead coach for our Thunderstorm (novice 10-under) and Tropical Storm (developing 10-under) groups. He/she would be expected to attend 2-3 meets per month. In addition he or she would train our Masters group 1-2 times per week.

PERFORMANCE COACH

In partnership with the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club (EKSC), Swim Alberta and the University of Alberta, we are seeking a Performance Coach in Edmonton. This is a unique opportunity for an individual with a demonstrated history of coaching success to join this partnership. Through this partnership, we are creating an environment where you will be able to focus only on coaching, mentoring and athlete development in the Edmonton area without the distractions of the daily running and operations of a swim club.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – SIENNA PLANTATION AQUATICS

Sienna Plantation Aquatics (SPA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of a Full Time Assistant Coach with excellent leadership, coaching and communication skills. The ideal candidate must be committed to the team’s Mission Statement, Goals and Values, be confident in his or her ability to work effectively with the team parents, coaching staff, and be dedicated to the development of student athletes from the developmental swimmer to the National Qualifier. The position is available to begin in August, 2017.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SWIMMING OFFICE MANAGER

The Southern California Swimming office is moving to a more centrally-located spot in the LA area (site TBD). The Office Manager of Southern California Swimming is a full-time position, responsible for all aspects of Registration/Membership for 22,000+ athletes, coaches, officials, and clubs.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Bard College, located in Northern Dutchess County, New York, invites nominations and applications for a full-time Head Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Coach/Aquatics Director. Duties range from training and contest preparation, recruitment of student-athletes, program development and conducting the program within the philosophies of the Department of Athletics.

SSA LOOKING FOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES

Seacoast Swimming Association is looking to hire part-time assistant swim coaches beginning with the current 2017 Long Course Season. Qualified candidates should expect to coach at several levels – age group, junior and senior. Candidates should have at least one year of coaching experience, or a background of competitive swimming at the collegiate level. USA Coaching certification is desired but we are willing to work with the right candidates to obtain USA Swimming certification.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING TEAMS

Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, MI, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts institution in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is seeking to fill a position as assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach. This is a full-time, 10-month administrative appointment.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Seton Hall University is a major Catholic university located in South Orange, New Jersey. In a diverse and collaborative environment, it focuses on academic and ethical development. Seton Hall students are prepared to be leaders in their professional and community lives in a global society and are challenged by outstanding faculty, an evolving technologically advanced setting and values-centered curricula

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and meet coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

AIKEN PACER AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS HEAD COACH

APAC Swim Team is a competitive swim club based in Aiken, SC. APAC formally began as a competitive swim team in November of 2016, and made an impressive showing at South Carolina’s Short Course State Meet during its inaugural year finishing 10th out of 21 teams from across South Carolina with 18 swimmers competing. These finishes included 13 State Champion Finishes and 10 – 2nd place Finishes!

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Franklin College (Indiana), a NCAA Division III institution and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, invites applications for an assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach-intern. The assistant coach is responsible for assisting the head coach in all aspects of the swimming program, including skill development, recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Position begins August 1, 2017.

SWIM COACH

GILLS is a competitive swim team offering professional coaching and and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor.

ASSISTANT MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING COACHING INSTRUCTOR

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coaching Instructor works under Head Swimming and Diving Coaching Instructor providing support for the organization of the program and implementation of game and practice plans. This includes, but is not limited to communication with athletes, preparation of facilities, distribution and care of equipment, scouting opponents, and film breakdown. The Assistant will assist in providing support for the player’s academic success, and track academic progress as needed. The Assistant may facilitate communication with a number of constituents which include faculty, academic advisors, assistant deans, and parents. Internally, the Assistants work with the Equipment and Facilities staff, Athletic Trainers, and Assistant ADs when necessary.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Beach Cities Swimming, Belvedere Park CA location is seeking an Assistant Coach. Responsible individual who enjoys working with young swimmers everyday in and out of the water. Must posses good written and oral communication skills, team building skills, and excellent understanding of teaching progressions. This part time age group coach position (ASCA Level 3 preferred, but not mandatory) is needed to coordinate and develop our age group program (White, Red, and JO groups) under the direction of the Head Site Coach. For more detailed information about this position, please contact Joy Lim [email protected]

HEAD COACH – GREENWOOD GATORS – $30-40K SALARY

The Gators are a nonprofit, board run USA Swimming club serving the Greenwood Community in Greenwood Indiana. The Gators are dedicated to teaching young people the sport of competitive swimming and employ a coaching staff that is made up of certified professionals who are dedicated to developing swimmers into the best athletes they can be and building a foundation of skills that will last a

lifetime.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

Imagine going to work knowing that what you do each day positively influences the lives of individuals and families in your community. Throughout the Delaware Valley, the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA employs more than 5,000 individuals in full time, part time and seasonal positions. Anchored in 20 locations, the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA has the long-standing relationships and physical presence to deliver lasting personal and social change and gives staff the opportunity and flexibility to pursue their careers.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate Swimming and Diving program in compliance with NCAA conference, Northeast Conference (NEC), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and institutional rules and regulations.

HEAD COACH – OJR AQUATICS CLUB

OJR Aquatics Club (OJR AC), a parent-managed 501C3 swim and dive organization located near Pottstown, Pennsylvania. OJR AC is an established swim club consisting of approximately 150 swimmers, varying from novice swimmers to advanced swimmers that compete at USA Junior Olympics. OJR AC competes in both the Tri-County League (dual meets & invitationals) and USA Swimming. OJR AC currently trains at Owen J Roberts High School in a 6-lane, 25-yard pool from September through March.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Join our team and put your stamp on a program! The Waynesboro Family YMCA is searching for an energetic, enthusiastic, and growth focused Director of Competitive Swimming. Our YMCA SMAC (Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club) Team (www.smacswimming.org) is the longest standing year-round swim team in the region, boasting numerous Division I swimmers over the past 5 decades.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar College Athletics programs are conducted in compliance with policies, procedures and regulations of Vassar College, the NCAA and the Liberty League.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

