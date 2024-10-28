Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Will Skip Incheon Stop of the World Cup, Prepare for World Championships

American swimmer Michael Andrew is heading home early from the 2024 Swimming World Cup Series, citing ongoing sickness.

“Looking forward to feeling healthy in preparations for Worlds,” Andrew said in a social media post, referring to December’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

Andrew currently ranks 31st in the series’ season-long standings, unable to secure any prize money in either of the first two stops while battling illness. His best finishes were 5th in the 50 breast (26.34) and 8th in the 100 IM (53.19) in Shanghai; and 6th in both the 50 breast and 100 IM.

Andrew finished 4th in the World Cup standings in 2023.

Andrew, now 25, won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 as the breaststroke leg of the World Record-setting American men’s 400 medley relay. He also has 1 World Championship in long course (2022 – mixed 400 medley) and six in short course.

After missing the U.S. team for the Paris 2024 Games, Andrew announced that for the first time in his swimming career, he would be training under a coach who wasn’t his father Peter Andrew. Michael Andrew still has not announced who he would be training under, saying that he’s still waiting for final approvals.

4
This Guy
9 seconds ago

Yeah, that should fix things

0
0
SwimGuy
11 minutes ago

Dipping out on the last leg, where have we seen that before?

2
0
Swimcloud
50 minutes ago

Plot twist: his new training coach is himself

10
0
Sapiens Ursus
Reply to  Swimcloud
33 minutes ago

The squandered potential almost physically hurts

That he needs approval from somewhere gives me hope he made a good choice but right now it does indeed look like MA is coaching MA

4
0
