Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Will Skip Singapore Stop of the World Cup, Prepare for World Championships

Comments: 30

American swimmer Michael Andrew is heading home early from the 2024 Swimming World Cup Series, citing ongoing sickness.

“Looking forward to feeling healthy in preparations for Worlds,” Andrew said in a social media post, referring to December’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

Andrew currently ranks 31st in the series’ season-long standings, unable to secure any prize money in either of the first two stops while battling illness. His best finishes were 5th in the 50 breast (26.34) and 8th in the 100 IM (53.19) in Shanghai; and 6th in both the 50 breast and 100 IM.

Andrew finished 4th in the World Cup standings in 2023.

Andrew, now 25, won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 as the breaststroke leg of the World Record-setting American men’s 400 medley relay. He also has 1 World Championship in long course (2022 – mixed 400 medley) and six in short course.

After missing the U.S. team for the Paris 2024 Games, Andrew announced that for the first time in his swimming career, he would be training under a coach who wasn’t his father Peter Andrew. Michael Andrew still has not announced who he would be training under, saying that he’s still waiting for final approvals.

In This Story

30
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

30 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paella747
1 hour ago

“Michael Andrew still has not announced who he would be training under, saying that he’s still waiting for final approvals.”

“Can I swim here?”
“Yes”

Done.

15
-1
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Paella747
48 minutes ago

LOL

0
0
Reply
MigBike
2 hours ago

Best wishes for safe travel home Michael. Get healthy, train and get it done at Worlds!

5
-2
Reply
RealCrocker5040
2 hours ago

25 meters was too much for him

Dang bro

9
-1
Reply
Juan Cena
3 hours ago

At least he’s keeping us updated on his cameras on his YouTube channel

14
0
Reply
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
Reply to  Juan Cena
3 hours ago

Pull the plug!

3
-4
Reply
Louiggi
3 hours ago

Medals,records…it’s okay to retire at 26

18
-1
Reply
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
Reply to  Louiggi
2 hours ago

What medals? Michael Andrew never stood on the podium in an individual event at the Summer Olympics.

5
-14
Reply
Jabwow
Reply to  Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
1 hour ago

Hes stood on the podium more than you have at the Summer Olympics…brother also take a day off, you’re in like comment section acting like MAs biggest fan

15
-5
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
57 minutes ago

Hes an olympic gold medalist and world record holder

2
-4
Reply
Swimmer
3 hours ago

Do you mean Singapore?

14
0
Reply
Hmm
4 hours ago

30.69

21
0
Reply
USA
Reply to  Hmm
32 minutes ago

It was at that moment his career started to go downhill

3
0
Reply
Jeepers
5 hours ago

When is he going to start training? Put some mileage in. Race the 100’s and the 200 IM. Yikes.

33
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!