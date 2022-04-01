Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Scratches 100 Back and 200 Breast at San Antonio Pro Swim Series

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

  • March 30th – April 2nd, 2022
  • Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)
  • Prelims 9AM /Finals 6PM (CDT)
  • Long Course Meters (50m)
The 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free are on the menu for Friday’s prelims session at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series.

Olympic medalist Michael Andrew scratched both the 100 back and 200 breast to focus on the 50 free where he is seeded 2nd.  He was ranked 2nd in the 100 back and 5th in the 200 breast. Andrew is coming off a win in the 100 breast finals last night by .29 and an 8th place finish in the 100 fly final.

Adriel Sanes had a similar strategy to Andrew, scratching the 200 breast to focus on his 50 free.

Other highly ranked scratches include #3 Nicolas Albeiro in the 200 fly, #5 Kathleen Baker in the 100 back, and #7 Defne Tacyildiz. They had no other entries for this session. Olivia Bray scratched the 200 fly where she is ranked 9th to focus on the 100 back where she is also seeded 9th.

