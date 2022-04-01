Michael Andrew Scratches 100 Back and 200 Breast at San Antonio Pro Swim Series

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO
- March 30th – April 2nd, 2022
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)
- Prelims 9AM /Finals 6PM (CDT)
- Long Course Meters (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Results can be found on Meet Mobile under “2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio”
Friday Prelims Heat Sheets
The 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free are on the menu for Friday’s prelims session at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series.
Olympic medalist Michael Andrew scratched both the 100 back and 200 breast to focus on the 50 free where he is seeded 2nd. He was ranked 2nd in the 100 back and 5th in the 200 breast. Andrew is coming off a win in the 100 breast finals last night by .29 and an 8th place finish in the 100 fly final.
Adriel Sanes had a similar strategy to Andrew, scratching the 200 breast to focus on his 50 free.
Other highly ranked scratches include #3 Nicolas Albeiro in the 200 fly, #5 Kathleen Baker in the 100 back, and #7 Defne Tacyildiz. They had no other entries for this session. Olivia Bray scratched the 200 fly where she is ranked 9th to focus on the 100 back where she is also seeded 9th.
Full List of Scratches
Women’s 200 fly
- #7 Defne Tacyildiz
- #9 Olivia Bray (in 100 back)
- #20 Hayden Miller (in 400 free)
- #21 Ellen Walshe
- #26 Valentina Becerra (in 50 free)
Men’s 200 fly
- #3 Nicolas Albeiro
- #14 Yeziel Morales (in 100 back)
Women’s 50 free
- #21 Chloe Isleta (in 100 back)
- #22 Indra Vandenbussche
- #23 Isabella Alas
- #29 Alexandra Stevens
- #34 Tiffanie Ruan
- #35 Gabriella Grobler (in 200 breast)
Men’s 50 free
Women’s 100 back
Men’s 100 back
- #2 Michael Andrew (in 50 free)
- #30 Shane Burns
Women’s 200 breast
- #21 Jenna Watson
- #24 Ellen Walshe
- #27 Jessie Strong
- #29 Maddy Lewis
- #30 Ally Desordi
Men’s 200 breast
- #5 Michael Andrew (in 50 free)
- #8 Adriel Sanes (in 50 free)
- #10 Miguel Chaves Gonzales
- #23 Arie Ioselevich
- #31 Kevin Cai
Women’s 400 free
- #12 Ilektra Lebl
- #25 Serena Gould
Men’s 400 free
- #11 Bora Unalmis
- #15 Sam Stewart (in 100 back)
- #27 Mikkel Gadgaard
- #29 Baturalp Unlu