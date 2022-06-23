2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Start Lists Book (pre-meet)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
The prelims lineups for the men’s 4×200 free relay have been released, with many notable decisions being made by each team.
Great Britain, the defending Olympic champions, seem to be using their full-strength team minus one in the heats. They have their two individual 200 freestyler competitors in Tom Dean and Matt Richards, and will also use Joe Litchfield, who was fourth in this event at British trials. Jacob Whittle, who is better known for his sprint freestyle, is on anchor, and likely will be substituted for James Guy who will presumably be put on the team in finals. However, if he were to have a breakout swim, the choice of who to swap in Guy for could be much harder.
Brendon Smith, a swimmer who did not compete in the 200 free at Australian trials, will be leading off for the Aussie squad. He will be on this prelims relay alongside Mack Horton, Zac Incerti, and Samuel Short—meaning that Kyle Chalmers and Elijah Winnington will be put in during finals. It is important to note that Incerti had been taken off the 4×100 free relay due to an illness he suffered prior to Worlds, so this will be his first relay of the meet.
The United States is using Carson Foster, Trey Freeman, Coby Carrozza, and Trenton Julian in their heats team, leaving out 200 free individual swimmers Kieran Smith and Drew Kibler so they can rest for finals.
Full Prelims Lineups:
Heat One:
- Vietnam (Tran, Nguyen H. K., Hoang, Nguyen H. H.)
- South Korea (Hwang, Kim, Lee Y., Lee, H.)
- Hungary (Marton, Nemeth, Hollo, Milak)
- Australia (Smith, Incerti, Short, Horton)
- Italy (Ballo, Ciampi, Detti, di Cola)
- China (Hong, Zhang, Chen, Pan)
- Thailand (Kanteemool, Kaewsriyong, Thammananthachote, Wongcaroen)
Heat Two:
- Canada (Gaziev, Knox, Bagshaw, Hussey)
- Israel (Loketev, Soloveychik, Namir, Cohen Groumi)
- France (Pothain, Salvan, Fuchs, Tesic)
- Great Britain (Dean, Richards, Litchfield, Whittle)
- United States (Foster, Freeman, Carrozza, Julian)
- Brazil (Scheffer, Assuncao, Setin Sartori, Correia)
- Singapore (Lim, Mohamed Azman, Tan, Quah)
Not many options for GB really, but quite interested to see what Whittle can do in a 200. Dean is going to have some tired limbs by the end of the meet 🙂
GB literally could not have used any other lineup since selectors only took the top 4 from trials + Richards for this relay and Duncan is now out.
What about Jarvis?
Jarvis was only 6th at Trials and missed out on selection.
Could have put Dean last. Then if the others do the business he can cruise it. Leading off he needs to give it a good go whatever
Litchfield swimming relay heats is triggering my PTSD. No pressure!
No choice really – James has 100fl, no Dunc, Cam or Cal!
Richards not Litchfield swam the individual 200 free. Guy probably will come in for whoever is slower of Whittle and Litchfield (or Richards if he were to have an absolute shocker I suppose)
Carson!!! Now is your chance to drop a 1:44! Finals, I’d assume that the U.S. will likely lead off in Kibler or Smith.
Thailand has Kaewsriyong listed twice.