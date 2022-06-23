2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The prelims lineups for the men’s 4×200 free relay have been released, with many notable decisions being made by each team.

Great Britain, the defending Olympic champions, seem to be using their full-strength team minus one in the heats. They have their two individual 200 freestyler competitors in Tom Dean and Matt Richards, and will also use Joe Litchfield, who was fourth in this event at British trials. Jacob Whittle, who is better known for his sprint freestyle, is on anchor, and likely will be substituted for James Guy who will presumably be put on the team in finals. However, if he were to have a breakout swim, the choice of who to swap in Guy for could be much harder.

Brendon Smith, a swimmer who did not compete in the 200 free at Australian trials, will be leading off for the Aussie squad. He will be on this prelims relay alongside Mack Horton, Zac Incerti, and Samuel Short—meaning that Kyle Chalmers and Elijah Winnington will be put in during finals. It is important to note that Incerti had been taken off the 4×100 free relay due to an illness he suffered prior to Worlds, so this will be his first relay of the meet.

The United States is using Carson Foster, Trey Freeman, Coby Carrozza, and Trenton Julian in their heats team, leaving out 200 free individual swimmers Kieran Smith and Drew Kibler so they can rest for finals.

Full Prelims Lineups:

Heat One:

Vietnam (Tran, Nguyen H. K., Hoang, Nguyen H. H.) South Korea (Hwang, Kim, Lee Y., Lee, H.) Hungary (Marton, Nemeth, Hollo, Milak) Australia (Smith, Incerti, Short, Horton) Italy (Ballo, Ciampi, Detti, di Cola) China (Hong, Zhang, Chen, Pan) Thailand (Kanteemool, Kaewsriyong, Thammananthachote, Wongcaroen)

Heat Two: