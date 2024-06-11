McKeown Is First Aussie Swimmer To Add Second Qualifying Event At 2024 Olympic Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Australian Olympic Trials added two new names to the list of individual qualifiers while Kaylee McKeown became the first swimmer from the competition to qualify for her 2nd event.

First, for individual qualifiers, Maximillian Giuliani topped the men’s 200m free podium and was the sole athlete to clear the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time in the process.

Giuliani stopped the clock at 1:45.83, although runner-up Tommy Neill, bronze medalist Elijah Winnington and 4th place Kai Taylor most likely all qualified for the men’s 800m free relay. If Australia winds up taking 6 men for the relay, which it has done in the past, Zac Incerti and Alex Graham were next in line from tonight’s final.

On the women’s side, Mollie O’Callaghan dipped under the 58-second threshold for the first time in her career en route to snagging silver in the 100m back for Paris qualification. O’Callaghan ripped a mark of 57.88 as she became the #4 100m backstroke performer in history.

Taking that event, however, was McKeown, whose time of 57.41 represented the 2nd-best time ever produced. The 22-year-old added this event to the 200m IM for which she already nailed down qualification on day one.

Although Jenna Strauch and Isaac Cooper, winners of the women’s 100m breast and men’s 100m back, respectively, did not seal up individual qualification, they’re nearly guaranteed roster slots for the medley relays.

Australian Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 2 of 2024 Trials

Relay Qualifiers