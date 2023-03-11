McKendree’s Jackson Lustig Destroys NCAA D2 Record in 200 Fly with 1:40.75

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Podium:

Jackson Lustig, McKendree – 1:40.75 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:45.08 Dejan Urbanek, Colorado Mesa – 1:45.30 Dominik Karacic, Drury – 1:46.53 Alejandro Villarejo, Drury – 1:46.53 Serhii Agadzhanyan, Indy – 1:46.71 Steven Aimable, Nova S’eastern – 1:46.83 David Bocci, Clarion – 1:47.41

McKendree sophomore Jackson Lustig destroyed the NCAA Division II national record in the 200 fly final, going 1:40.75 to take .44 off the previous mark set by Alex Kunert of Queens in 2019. As a freshman at last year’s NCAA Division II Championships, he was runner-up to Kunert with 1:43.66.

Coming into the meet, his best time was 1:42.14 from the 2022 Mizzou Invite last November. That swim made him the third-fastest performer in Division II history behind Queens’ Kunert (1:41.19) and Marius Kusch (1:42.04).

Before arriving at McKendree, his best time in the 200 fly was 1:47.24.

Lustig swam his own race from start to finish, out in clear water with only the clock pushing him. He was up by a half-body at the 50, a full body at the 100, and by about 10 meters at the 150. He pushed each 50, going between two- and three-tenths faster than his previous best. On the final 50, he was eight-tenths faster.

Comparative splits:

Lustig, 2022 Mizzou Invite Kunert, 2019 NCAAs Lustig, 2023 NCAAs 50 22.60 22.48 22.39 100 48.19 (25.59) 48.16 (25.68) 47.74 (25.35) 150 1:14.74 (26.55) 1:14.06 (25.90) 1:14.03 (26.29) 200 1:42.14 (27.50) 1:41.19 (27.13) 1:40.75 (26.72)

Over the past four months, Lustig has been able to shave .45 off the front half without sacrificing the back half. Indeed, he took a full second and four-hundredths off the second 100 yards, coming home four-tenths faster than Kunert and eight-tenths faster than his own previous PB with a final 50 of 26.7.

Lustig’s stoke was long and unrushed. He worked his walls and kept moving ahead into clear water. Had it not been for the thunderous roar of the crowd as he began his final 25, one might have been forgiven for thinking he was swimming a test set at practice.

Lustig’s 1:40.74 would have scored at last year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Championships. It took 1:41.76 in the morning to make the B final and 1:40.63 to make the A final.