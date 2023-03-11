Greater Omaha Aquatics’ Kalvin Hahn Swims 3:48 400 IM on Day Two of Columbia Sectionals

2023 COLUMBIA SECTIONALS

March 9-13, 2023

Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

Day two of the 2023 Speedo Sectional meet in Columbia, MO, is in the books. The second day of the meet featured the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, and 50 breast.

Greater Omaha Aquatics 17-year-old Kalvin Hahn won the men’s 400 IM convincingly at the beginning of the finals session, swimming a 3:48.44. The army recruit was just off his personal best of 3:48.24, but still managed to win the race by over six seconds. He was fantastic on the breaststroke leg of the race last night, splitting 1:02.32.

American Energy Swim Club’s Piper McNeil won the women’s 400 IM in 4:21.28. The swim marked a lifetime best for McNeil, coming in about a second under her previous best of 4:22.05. She was strong on the front half of the race, splitting 57.79 on fly and 1:05.80 on back for a 2:03.59 on the first 200.

Empire KC Swim Club’s Avery Karl, 17, won the women’s 100 fly in 53.63. Primarily a sprint freestyler, Karl’s performance last night marked a huge lifetime best, coming in well under her previous best time of 55.00. EKC teammate Ella Hansen, also 17, came in second with a 53.99 last night, marking a huge personal best for her as well.

Empire KC Swim Club then saw Jack Ailshire win the men’s 100 fly in 48.36. A 17-year-old, Ailshire beat Greater Omaha Aquatics’ John Watson (48.45) and Parkway Swim Club’s Matthew Judkins (48.47) into the finish.

Tsunami Swim Team of KC 16-year-old Avery True swam a 1:49.17 to win the women’s 200 free. A Wyoming recruit, True’s swim marked her first time under 1:50 in the event.

King Marlin Swim Club’s Ryan Healy, 18, won the men’s 200 free in 1:38.34. The Michigan recruit finished just off his personal best of 1:38.17, which he swam in mid-December, about three months ago.

Kansas City Blazers’ Annika Finzen won the women’s 50 breast handily with a 28.49. The marks a personal best for the 17-year-old, clearing her previous mark of 29.22, which she swam at the Columbia Sectional meet last year.

In the men’s 50 breast, Razorback Aquatic Club’s William Wheeler won in a photo-finish over CSP Tideriders’ Kledi Kadiu. Wheeler touched in 25.22, 0.06 seconds ahead of Kadiu’s 25.28.