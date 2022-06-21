McKendree University Adds Two for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

McKendree University has announced the additions of Iowa native Kirk Brotherton and Illinois native Cade Brooks to their roster for the 2022-23 season.

McKendree University is a Division II program located in Lebanon, Illinois. They compete as part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). At the 2022 Conference Championships, McKendree finished 3rd of 10 teams behind Indianapolis and Drury. At the 2022 DII NCAAs, they came in 4th behind Queens, Druy, and Indianapolis.

Brooks recently graduated from Princeton High School, where he was the first and only swimmer in school history. Since Princeton does not have an official program, Brooks trained year-round with his club team, the Illinois Valley YMCA Dolphins. While training with the YMCA and competing for Princeton High, he qualified for and competed at the Illinois High School State Meet.

I chose Mckendree because of the great team atmosphere, and the large number of great swimmers that I can grow with during my time there.

Brooks is primarily a backstroke and IM specialist. At the 2022 IHSA Boys State Championships, he finished 8th in the 100 back with a 49.85. He also competed in the 500 free, finishing 18th. Brooks owns the Speedo Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 100 back, as well as Futures cuts in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Brooks’s Best Times SCY:

100 back – 49.42

200 back – 1:49.70

200 IM – 1:54.78

Brotherton trains and competes with Iowa City West High School and the Iowa Flyers club team, also located in Iowa City. A sprint free and fly specialist, he owns a Summer Juniors cut in the 50 free, a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 free, and a Futures qualifying time in the 100 fly.

At the 2022 IHSAA Boys State Championships, Brotherton competed in the 50 free and 100 free. He placed second and earned new personal bests in both. In the 50, he posted a time of 20.56 in finals, which was .07 seconds faster than his previous time, which had also been a personal best. Similarly, in the 100 free he set a new personal best of 45.28 in prelims, then lowered it another .59 seconds to post a 44.69 in finals.

Brotherton’s Best Times SCY:

50 free – 20.48

100 free – 44.69

100 fly – 50.90

Both Brooks and Brotherton are 2022 high school graduates who will be part of McKendree’s class of 2026. Among the other class of 2026 recruits who will be joining them in Lebanon are Frankie Runge and Preston Troyer.

