McKendree Men Set Conference Record In 800 Free Relay To Open GLVC Championships

2025 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships

Courtesy: GLVC Sports

ELKHART, Ind. – The first day of the 2025 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off in record-breaking fashion, as one league record fell on Tuesday in the 800 Freestyle Relay at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics in Elkhart, Indiana.

The women hit the pool first, as Drury University set the bar for the week with a winning time of 7:17.90. McKendree University (7:21.52) edged out University of Indianapolis (7:23.76) to earn the silver medal. All three times were NCAA Division II Provisional qualifying marks.

On the men’s side, McKendree smashed the old Conference record by six seconds, setting the new mark at 6:21.26. Drury touched the wall second in 6:28.53, while Missouri S&T rounded out the top three at 6:31.04. Indianapolis (6:32.02), Lewis University (6:35.55), Quincy University (6:41.33), and University of Missouri-St. Louis (6:42.78) claimed provisional marks as well.

All first- and second-place finishers are awarded first- and second-team All-GLVC honors.

Day two of the GLVC Championships begins Wednesday morning with the 200 Individual Medley, 50 Free, and the first two heats of the 1000 Free, beginning at 10 AM Central Time (CT). The women’s 1-meter Diving prelims are set to begin at 12:30 PM CT, followed by the finals kicking off at 5:30 PM.

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Drury, 96 Indianapolis / McKendree, 84 Truman State, 76 Lewis, 74 Missouri-St.Louis, 72 Rockhurst, 64 William Jewell, 58 Quincy, 52

MEN’S STANDINGS

McKendree, 94 Drury, 88 Indianapolis / Missouri S&T, 80 – Lewis, 74 Missouri-St.Louis, 68 William Jewell, 62 Quincy, 60 Rockhurst, 54 Truman State, 44

Courtesy: Drury Athletics

ELKHART, Ind.— The Drury women’s swimming & diving team opened the first day of competition at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships with a win in the 800 Free Relay, and the men’s team finished second in the same event. The 800 Free Relay was the only event on Tuesday at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.

The Panthers won the women’s 800 Free Relay as Belen Morales , Ashlyn Moore , Ellie Walker , and Mellie Wijk had a winning time of 7:17.90 and took the event by 3.48 seconds over McKendree. Indianapolis finished third in the event. Drury’s ‘B’ team also picked up points with an 11th-place finish as Nikol Maniko , Gwen Bergum , Claire Conover , and Juls Harden swam a time of 7:29.92.

The Drury men’s 800 Free Relay team was second. Lucas Mineur , Ivan Adamchuk , Alvaro Zornoza , and Matteo Vissotto combined for a time of 6:28.53. McKendree won the event and set a meet record with a time of 6:21.26. Missouri S&T came in third. Drury’s ‘B’ team was 11th as Josue Hernandez, Michael Jasinski, Joao Nogueira , and Marware Sebatta posted a time of 6:32.92.

The Drury women’s team leads the points standings after one day with 96. Indianapolis and McKendree are tied for second with 84 points.

McKendree leads the men’s standings with 94 points. The Panthers are in second with 88 points, and Indianapolis and Missouri S&T are tied for third with 80 points.

The second day of the championships begins at 9 am (Central) with the preliminary heats of the women’s 200 Individual Medley in Elkhart, Ind.

Courtesy: McKendree Athletics

ELKHART, Ind. – No. 6 Mckendree University men’s swim and dive sits in first place after night one of the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships. With only one event in the 800-yard freestyle relay on night one, the Bearcats started the week off with a boom.

Sophomore Christan Davidson started off the night for the “B” relay team, followed by junior Michael Stooke , senior Archie Minto , and junior Caden Brooks finishing with a time of 6:36.42, a qualifying time for the NCAA National Championship.

The “A” relay team of senior Leo Gandaria-Hernandez, freshman Vova Gavrysh, and seniors Arthur Souza and Alireza Yavari broke the school record and GLVC record with a time of 6:21.26, breaking their own record by over six seconds.

The Bearcats are currently in first place after the opening night of the GLVC championship with 94 points, and are back in the pool tomorrow Feb. 12, for the 1000 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 200 medley relay.