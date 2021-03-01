Max McHugh Gives Race Analysis & Strategy Breakdown Heading into Big Ten Champs

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Minnesota junior and NCAA All-American Max McHugh, who has looked stellar in what little racing we’ve seen from him this winter. In the 2 dual meets he swam this semester, McHugh put up 22.6/22.7 on the medley relay (breast), 50.6/50.5 in the 100 breast, and 1:53.7/1:53.1 in the 200 breast. Max says he was suited for these races, but these are still monster times for untapered swims. McHugh goes into what he’s been working on in and out of the pool this season and how he’s approaching his races headed into this week’s Big Ten Championships.

