Matt Hutchins: “Watching Worlds was pretty motivating” (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN 400 LC METER FREESTYLE

American: 3:42.78 8/10/2008 Larsen Jensen

U.S. Open: 3:43.53 6/29/2008 Larsen Jensen

US Open Meet: 3:45.63 8/3/2016 Zane Grothe

GOLD- Matt Hutchins, Wisconsin Aquatics 3:48.41 SILVER- Damien Joly, France 3:51.05 BRONZE- Logan Houck, Sandpipers of Nevada 3:51.91

Matt Hutchins of Wisconsin Aquatics was all alone from the first 100, already up by 1 second over Mitch D’Arrigo of Gator Swim Club and Jeff Newkirk of Quest Swimming. France’s Damien Joly moved into second by the 200 and stayed there throughout the rest of the race. He tried to move up on Hutchins but the Badger’s lead (and pace) were just out of reach. Hutchins won with 3:48.41. Joly was second with 3:51.05. Sandpipers of Nevada’s Logan Houcksprinted through the last 100 meters to take third with 3:51.91.

Liam Egan won the B final in 3:52.17, holding off a fast-charging Christopher Weiser of DART (3:52.42) and Joris Bouchaut of France (3:52.52) in the outside lanes.

Cody Bekemeyer of South Carolina won the C final in 3:55.33 over fast-charging Mikey Calvillo of Alamo Area (3:55.52) and Kieran Smith of Ridgefield Aquatic Club (3:55.69).

Lleyton Plattel of Pleasanton Seahawks won the D final in 3:56.69, coming from behind to touch out TC Smith of Sarasota Tsunami, 3:56.97.