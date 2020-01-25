Matt Grevers’ 200 Free NU Record Falls, Calypso Sheridan Drops Sub-24 50 Back

NORTHWESTERN V. CINCINNATI

Jan. 24, 2020

Evanston, IL

Short Course Yards

Northwestern welcomes Cincinnati on Friday for some out-of-conference action, and head coach Jeremy Kipp gave his swimmers the chance to throw on some suits at a low-pressure dual and see what they could do.

“From a performance perspective, sometimes when you can swim a non-traditional conference competitor like Cincinnati, it allows the athletes to be more relaxed and you actually see some people really pop,” said coach Kipp. “Which I think was the case tonight.”

While the Big Ten Conference Championships are in about a month, there wasn’t any specific rest going on for this weekend aside from the natural come down for post-season.

“I thought we had a good week training, definitely not rested, but our men are 5 weeks out and our women are 4 weeks out from B1G so I think we are starting to see some fresh legs. People are excited about what they are doing in the water and on the boards,” said Kipp. “We have been racing a lot in the last few weeks so the tech suits provided a fresh perspective and gave us some things to think about going into B1G and NCAA that I think you might not see in a regular dual meet.”

WOMEN’S MEET

Northwestern 184, Cincinnati 111

Freshman Ally Larson took down a Northwestern program record in the 200 fly last night, ripping a 1:56.32 to erase teammate Calypso Sheridan‘s school (and pool) record of 1:56.91 from November’s TYR Invite. Last season, NU had zero swimmers under 2:00 in the event; now they have four, including Larson and Sheridan under 1:57 as the two fastest performers in school history.

Sheridan led off NU’s 200 medley relay with a 23.84, making her the third-quickest 50 backstroker in the nation this season. Sophie Angus followed (27.04), then Maddie Smith (24.39) and Malorie Han (22.33). Hannah Brunzell was 27.16 on the B relay breast leg, and Miriam Guevara 23.84 on the B relay fly leg.

Sheridan’s only individual event was the 500 free, where she went 4:46.88 in a tight finish ahead of Larson’s 4:46.98. Sheridan was back in the 400 free relay, and she, Larson, Han, and Smith all split 49’s to combine for a 3:17.45, a school and pool record.

Brunzell returned to win the 200 breast in a 2:09.07, just off her own pool record, while Angus posted a 1:00.40 in the 100 breast to win. Ilektra Lebl contributed two wins of her own, posting a 9:47.08 in the 1000 free and a 2:00.58 in the 200 IM.

Cincinnati went 1-2 in the 200 free, with Maddie Exton (1:49.00) and Michaela Wheeler (1:49.24), and then Lina Kutsko took the 100 fly (53.14).

MEN’S MEET

Northwestern 167, Cincinnati 130

Perhaps the biggest swim of the day was freshman Federico Burdisso in the 200 free. Known primarily as a butterflier, Burdisso churned out a 1:34.15 in the event to break Matt Grevers‘ school record of 1:34.21 from 2007 and lead a NU 1-2-3-4. Fellow freshmen Aleksa Bobar (1:36.23) and Ben Forbes (1:37.63) followed.

Later, Burdisso posted a 4:20.84 to dominate the 500 free, showcasing his endurance. On the 200 medley relay, he split a 20.84 on the fly leg to combine with Manu Bacarizo (22.50), freshman Kevin Houseman (24.15) and Andrew Zhang (19.78) for a 1:27.27 win.

Houseman would win the 100 breast with a 53.54, and Bacarizo added a win in the 200 back (1:43.69). Sophomore Ryan Gridley posted a 47.97 to win the 100 back.

Cincinnati had a collection of wins, including two from freshman standout Michael Balcerak. He swept the butterfly races, going 1:44.98 in the 200 to come within a second of Burdisso’s pool record from last week, and 47.63 in the 100. Other winners included Dom Polling in the 200 IM (1:48.33), Dalton Lillibridge in the 200 breast (1:58.17) and Alex Fortman in the 100 free (44.97).

NU dropped the 400 free relay to Cincy to close the meet due to a DQ. Cincy’s A touched out NU’s B relay, 2:59.86 to 3:00.36.