Masters World Record Holder Maurine “Mighty Mo” Kornfeld Turns 100

Masters swimmer Maurine “Mighty Mo” Kornfeld celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 27th with an early morning swim at the Pacific Park Pool in Glendale, CA. Kornfeld, who was born when Warren G. Harding was president, did not take up serious swimming until she was 60. For the past 40 years, however, “Mighty Mo” has amassed a long list of accomplishments.

Kornfeld’s Masters swimming accomplishments include:

16 USMS All-America Honors

10 USMS All-Star Honors

36 Currently Held USMS Individual Records (64 lifetime)

5 Currently Held USMS Relay Records (8 lifetime)

20 Currently Held FINA Masters World Records

Inducted into the Masters International Hall of Fame (2018)

Her 90-94 800 free SCM USMS record has been on the books since 2011, when she swam a 18:38.69. “Mighty Mo” is not limited to distance freestyle, as she currently holds the 95-99 SCY free records from the 50-1000 range. She also holds USMS records in back, fly, and IM.

Kornfeld already holds 10 individual Masters records in the W100-104 age group, along with 6 Masters World Records in the same age group. In Masters swimming, swimmers are aged up on January 1 of each year – in other words, their age for competition is based on their age as of December 31 of any given year, not their actual birthday.

Additionally, she holds 10 Masters world records in the 95-99 age group.