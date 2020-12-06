Mason Manta Rays’ Carl Bloebaum Hits 47.4 Personal Best in 100 Fly

2020 MASON MANTA RAYS START OF WINTER SLAM

December 4-6, 2020

Mason Community Center, Mason, Ohio

Mason Manta Rays 16-year-old Adam McDonald dropped 1.5 from his lifetime best, which he had just swum about 3 weeks ago. McDonald undercut his 57.04, which he had just established by on November 15th, with a 55.57. Notably, McDonald was able to keep both 50s under 30 seconds, taking the race out in 26.05, and coming home in 29.52. He also went on to swim a lifetime best in the 100 fly, swimming a 51.62.

Teammate Avery Clapp took the boys 200 back, breaking the 1:50 barrier for the first time in his career. The 17-year-old took the race out very fast, splitting 51.47 on the first 100 of the race. Clapp faded a bit on the back half of the race, splitting 28.76 and 29.39 on the final 2 50s for a 58.15 on the 2nd 100.

Mason Manta Rays 17-year-old Carl Bloebaum shaved nearly half a second off his personal best in the 100 fly to win the event. Bloebaum posted a quick 22.12 on the first 50, then came back in 25.30 for a 47.42. He led a group of RAYS swimmers that broke 50 seconds in the event for the first time. 17-year-old teammate Eli Devyak clocked a 49.88 for 2nd, dipping under both 51 and 50 for the first time. Avery Clapp was back in action in this event, posting a 49.94, which was also his first time under 50 seconds. 18-year-old Jake Young nearly broke that barrier as well, taking 4th place with a 50.33, marking a 1.25 second drop.

Northern Kentucky Clippers 17-year-old Eli Shoyat narrowly missed breaking the 1:40 barrier in the boys 200 free, getting his hand on the wall in 1:40.09. Shoyat’s swim marked a personal best by nearly a second. Shoyat took the race out in 23.58, then split 25.29 and 25.49 on the next 2 50s, and faded just slightly on the last 50, splitting 25.73.

Mason Manta Rays 18-year-old Braden Osborn chipped .21 seconds off his best in the 50 free, finishing in 20.43. Teammate Carl Bloebaum shaved .15 seconds off his best time, breaking 21 seconds for the first time with a 20.93. Buckeye Swim Club’s Christian Hosler (17) had a huge 1.5 second drop to finish 3rd in 21.02.

