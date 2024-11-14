Mascot For 2024 Short Course World Championships In Budapest Unveiled

The mascot for the 2024 Short Course World Championships has been unveiled as “Coach” the lion will serve as the mascot for the meet.

The 2024 SC World Championships are scheduled for December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary. The city is home to two well known lions, one on each side of the Chain Bridge. The Chain Bridge connects the west and east sides of the city and is the oldest bridge in Budapest over the Danube River.

In the mascot’s announcement video, it was displayed that one of the two lions on the bridge as “missing.” The mascot is instead just temporarily displaced as the lion named “Coach” will serve as the mascot of the meet. The Duna Arena sits on the river Danube, about five kilometers north of the Chain Bridge.

The World Championships return to Budapest after the Duna Arena hosted the 2022 Long Course World Championships. The city will also host the 2027 LCM World Championships.

Numerous 2024 Olympic medalists will be in attendance next month in Budapest. Names include Kate Douglass (USA), Gretchen Walsh (USA). Summer McIntosh (Canada), Ilya Kharun (Canada), and Elijah Winnington (Australia).