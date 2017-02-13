Marvin Ridge Wins Men’s And Women’s 3A NCHSAA State Championships

2017 3A NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb 10

25 yards

Triangle Aquatic Center

Cary, NC

Men’s winner: Marvin Ridge

Women’s winner: Marvin Ridge

Women’s Team Standings

Marvin Ridge – 387 pts Weddington – 217 pts Hickory – 174 pts Chapel Hill – 166 pts Cox Mill – 165 pts

Marvin Ridge were the clearcut winners at this year’s 3A NCHSAA State Championships held in Cary, North Carolina. They worked up a huge victory, putting up 387 points, precisely 170 more points than their closest competitors.

Marvin Ridge opened up the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Caroline Hauder backed up the relay performance by winning the next two individual events for her team. Hauder dropped a 1:48.52 in the 200 free before coming back to win the 200 IM in 2:01.52.

Ellie VanNote managed to come home with a victory in the 100 fly with a time of 55.22 to give Marvin Ridge another win. They finished third in the 200 free relay, and second in the 400 free relay to finish off an impressive showing in the pool.

On the diving boards, they were just as impressive. Nikki Canale managed to win the 1 meter event to add even more points to an already impressive showing.

Besides Marvin Ridge, Katie Corbi stepped up in order to take home two individual wins at the meet. Corbi won the 50 freestyle in 23.78 for Weddington, and won the 100 free in 51.21.

Other event winners (women)

Hickory – 200 medley relay – 1:38.91

Maddy Flickinger – 100 back- 54.76

Virginia Gilliland – 100 breast – 1:05.89

400 Free relay – Weddington – 3:31.37

Men’s Team Standings

Marvin Ridge – 328.5 pts Chapel Hill – 297 pts Northern Guilford – 191.5 pts Concord – 130 pts Weddington – 125 pts

Just like the women, the Marvin Ridge men were able to come home with a victory this year, defeating Chapel Hill in a fairly close dual. Marvin Ridge rocked 328.5 points at the end to take down their rivals who finished second with 297 points. Both schools finished well ahead of the remaining schools.

Despite their victory, Marvin Ridge has no individual event winners. Their two victories came in the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.46) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:11.16). Marvin Ridge also finished second in the 200 medley relay behind Northern Guilford.

Noah Henderson of Western Alamance was the only swimmer to win multiple events at these championships. Henderson rocked a 20.76 in the 50 freestyle before winning the 100 fly in 48.96. His performances were the highlight of the individual swims.

Second to him, Robbie Epler of Concord stood out. Epler finished second in the 200 free with a time of 1:41.03 to Preston Forst’s 1:41.01. Epler then went on to win the 100 free with a time of 46.35.

Other event winners (men)