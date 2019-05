Martina Carraro Gareggerà Nella ISL Con La Squadra Aqua Centurions

View this post on Instagram

A big smile 😁 to announce that Martina Carraro @martylella, Italian Champion 🇮🇹🏆and 2018 World SC Championships bronze🥉medallist, joins our breastrokers ranks🏊‍♀️ in @isl_aquacenturions 💪🏼🐸💚 ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° #swimming #swim #swimmers #sports #watersports #breastroke #isl #internationalswimmingleague #water #blue #pool #swimmingpool #champions #team #aquacenturions @iswimleague