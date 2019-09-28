Maroon Edges Gold in Annual Arizona State Intrasquad Meet

Courtesy: Arizona State Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz. – In a competition that came down to the final race, Sun Devil swimming kicked off their season on Friday with their annual Intrasquad. This time around, the Maroon squad took the victory by a slim margin, 260-254.

Gearing up for yet another competitive season in Pac-12 swimming and diving, the team uses the Intrasquad to introduce freshmen to the high level of swimming and organization demanded in a collegiate meet. The group did not disappoint, as four rookies took first place including Jack Dolan (200 free), Lindsay Looney (200 fly), Alex Colson (200 fly) and Julian Hill (500 free).

Aside from the freshmen showing out, several upperclassmen also dominated in the scrimmage. Chloe Isleta (100 back, 200 back), Zach Poti (100 back, 200 back) and Nora Deleske (200 breast, 200 IM) all won multiple events this evening.

“I was pleased with the effort, energy and team spirit the teams showed today,” head coach Bob Bowman said. “Our freshmen stepped up and raced well this afternoon.”

Both squads remained within striking distance of each other throughout the meet with the victory quickly coming down to the wire. Heading into the final event of the 400 free relay, Maroon squad held a slim 10-point lead with two chances to build on their advantage.

Maroon’s A squad stepped up to the occasion featuring an all-underclassmen foursome in sophomores Ethan Luc and Cody Bybee, junior Carter Swift and freshman Jack Dolan. Bybee anchored the relay to a win, securing the victory for team maroon.

The Sun Devils return to training before kicking off the regular season on the road against Utah.