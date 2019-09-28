Cream Edges Scarlet in Nebraska Intrasquad Matchup

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska swimming and diving team opened its 2019-20 season with the annual Scarlet and Cream Intrasquad meet at the Devaney Natatorium on Friday afternoon. The Cream defeated the Scarlet, 103-90.

The Cream squad won the 200-meter medley relay with Berkeley Livingston, Gwen Worlton, Maggie Berning and Kimberly Lanaghen racing to victory.

In the 200-meter freestyle, junior Rachel Powers took first for the Cream followed by sophomore Audrey Coffey for the Scarlet. Coffey returned the favor with a win for the Scarlet over Power’s and the Cream in the 400-meter free.

Senior Tori Beeler took first in the 200-meter IM for the Scarlet, just ahead of freshman Berkeley Livingston for the Cream. Livingston, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, later claimed a victory in the 100-meter free, ahead of Scarlet sophomore Taylor Acheson.

Junior captain Izzie Murray gave the Scarlet a victory in the 50-meter freestyle, while junior Sutton Marvin finished second for the Cream. Freshman Kaitlyn Barth added a third-place finish for the Scarlet.

In the 100-meter butterfly, freshman Kimberly Lanaghen captured a win for Cream in front of junior Madison Coughlen for the Scarlet.

In the 100-meter backstroke, senior Lindsey Stalheim took the title for the Cream ahead of the Scarlet’s Allison Kopas.

Worlton swam to victory in the 100-meter breaststroke ahead of Beeler, before the Scarlet closed the meet with a win in the 200-meter freestyle relay (Lindsay Helferich, Carla Gonzalez-Garcia, Clara Walstad, and Murray) ahead of the Cream team (Kopas, Savannah Savitt, Stalheim and Allie Worrall).

On the diving front, sophomore Hallie Roman won the one-meter diving competition for the Cream ahead of fellow sophomore Sara Troyer.

The Huskers will be back in action to open the regular season when they travel to Brookings to take on South Dakota State on Friday, Oct. 11. Last season, the Huskers defeated the Jackrabbits, 156-63, and hold a 14-0 record all-time against the Jacks.