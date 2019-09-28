Division II Champs Queens Wins 9 Races in Quad vs. Division I Foes

Davidson, UNC Asheville, Georgia Southern at Queens

Charlotte, North Carolina

Sept. 27, 2019

Courtesy: Queens Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte women’s swimming team began its national title defense in dominant fashion on Friday night, winning nine races in a quad meet against NCAA Division I institutions Davidson College, Georgia Southern University and UNC Asheville inside the Levine Aquatic Center.

The Royals, winners of the last five NCAA Division II Swimming National Championships, were led by junior Francesca Bains who won the 200-, 500-, and 1,000-Yard Freestyle events. Her time of 10:20.99 in the 1,000-Yard Freestyle was good enough to qualify for an NCAA B Standard.

Freshman Danielle Melilli won her first collegiate race, the 50-Yard Freestyle, with an NCAA B cut time of 24.03, while fellow freshman Yuliia Stadnyk set a pool record in the 200-Yard Butterfly with a winning time of 2:05.84.

Senior Polina Lapshina, the 2019 CSCAA Female Swimmer of the Meet, picked up right where she left off, winning the 100-Yard Freestyle with a Division II B Standard time of 50.49, while Melilli followed close behind with a ‘B’ cut time of her own in the race. Sophomore Bobbie Gichard was the team’s final individual winner, reach the wall in 2:05.86 to take the top spot in the 200-Yard Backstroke.

Queens also won both relay events, starting with the 400-Yard Medley Relay. Junior Rachel Massaro, sophomore transfer Hannah Foster, senior Georgia DaCruz, and Lapshina won with a time of 3:49.83. Lapshina, Massaro, Melilli, and DaCruz combined for a mark of 1:36.23 to win the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay.

The Royals are back in action again on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the team hosts NCAA Division III powerhouse Emory University at 10 a.m. in the Queen City.

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Davidson women’s swimming and diving team opened the season Friday night with a four-team meet at Queens University.

And the Wildcats turned in a number of notable swims — including from freshmen making their college debuts — in a meet that will finalize its scoring with diving Saturday in Cannon Pool, while the Davidson men swim against Queens.

Through 11 events, Davidson leads UNC-Asheville 128-76 and Georgia Southern 149-55 in head-to-head scoring, while trailing Queens, the five-time defending NCAA Division II national champions, 138-66.

The Wildcats posted two overall wins Friday as junior Sarah Helen Shepherd set the pace in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:24.69), and freshman Shelby Stanley won the 200 individual medley (2:05.85).

Sophomore Hannah Gould touched the wall second in the 200 breast (2:26.94), while Stanley placed second in the 200 butterfly (2:08.47), and freshman Kate Pottle was second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.01).

Shepherd added third-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:07) and the 200 back (2:07.24), while sophomore Siena Senn was third in the 500 free (5:15.56), freshman Abby Francis took third in the 50 free (24.34) and freshman Marissa Lassell placed third in the 200 free (1:57.10).

Fourth-place finishes came from Francis in the 1,000 free (52.88) and in the 400 medley relay (4:00.49).

Courtesy: UNC Asheville Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – UNC Asheville’s swim and dive team defeated CCSA rival Georgia Southern, 142-62, Friday evening in the swimming portion of a quad meet hosted by Queens University. The Bulldogs fell to Davidson and Queens during the swimming portion of the meet. The meet will continue with the diving event Saturday at 11 a.m.

The meet began with the 400 medley. UNC Asheville’s relay A, made up of Christa Jones, Amelia Ham, Madison Rogan and Hannah Bruno, paced the Bulldogs with a sixth place finish with a time of 4:05.1. The quartet was less than a second off from a top five finish.

Skylar Rogan picked up a third place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:52.09. Catherine Allen finished right on her heels at 10:54.85 with a fourth place finish.

Adee Weller secured a top five finish in what was a tightly contested race in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.79. The Boulder, Colo. native finished in fourth place but was less than a second away from a second place finish. Nora Segurola Larrinaga and Jessie Frank finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the event. Segurola Larrinaga raced a time of 1:58.84 while Frank finished with a 1:58.86. Less than two seconds separated second through eighth place in the 200-yard freestyle event.

Three Bulldogs finished in the top 10 in the 200-yard IM with Madison Rogan leading the way with a fifth place finish. The senior swimmer completed the event with a time of 2:13.56, while Christina Marshall made her Bulldog debut with a sixth place finish with a time of 2:13.93. Ellis Nelson rounded out the top 10 finishes in the event for the Bulldogs with a time of 2:15.63.

Catherine Allen, Madison Rogan and Anna Nabors all finished within three seconds of each other in the 200 butterfly. Allen finished fourth with a time of 2:09.47, while Rogan swam a 2:10.95 with a fifth place finish. Nabors secured a sixth place finish with a time of 2:12.96.

Freshman Bela Stuart Vieira paced the Bulldogs in the seventh event of the meet. The Brazil native finished the 100 freestyle in fifth place with a time of 54.56, while senior Adee Weller was right behind with a time 54.95 and a seventh place finish. Jessie Frank finished eighth with a time of 55.32 and Skylar Rogan secured a time of 55.56.

Nora Segurola Larrinaga led the Bulldogs in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:11.00 while Christa Jones and Christina Marshall finished with times 2:15.99 and 2:17.29, respectively.

In the 500 freestyle, Skylar Rogan secured a top five finish with a time of 5:17.35, while Adee Weller finished sixth with a 5:18.74.

The swimming portion of the meet concluded with the 200 freestyle relay where UNC Asheville’s relay A, consisting of Delaney Carlton, Hannah Bruno, Bela Stuart Vieira and Anna Nabors, finished fourth with a time of 1:40.53.