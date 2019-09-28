SLU Women, WashU Men Win in Friday Clash

Saint Louis vs. Washington University

Sept. 27, 2019

Women: SLU 136-105

Men: WashU 149-74

Results

Courtesy: SLU Athletics

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis women’s swimming and diving team collected seven 1st-place finishes and defeated Washington University 136-105 Friday evening.

In the men’s meet, WashU claimed a 149-74 victory.

Event winners for the Billiken women were Natalie Daniel in the 100 freestyle (54.10); Emily Smith in the 100 backstroke (59.00); Claire Koh in the 500 freestyle (5:11.28); Marianna Kania in 3-meter diving (192.90); Lauren Payton in the 1000 freestyle (10:43.55); Tessa Horan in the 200 IM (2:12.48); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Mary First, Sophie Kishish, Daniel and Payton (1:39.63).

The Saint Louis men received victories from Janssen Gamilla in the 100 butterfly (50.76) and Collin O’Brien in the 200 IM (1:56.39).

The Billikens compete in the Butler Duals Sunday, Sept. 29.

Courtesy: Washington University Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Washington University in St. Louis swimming & diving opened the 2019-20 season Friday evening against Saint Louis University in the I.E. Millstone Pool. The men secured 11 first place finishes out of 13 events competed while the women claimed six event titles over the Division I Billikens.

MEN

The Bears swam to first place finishes in the first four events, including the opening event of the year the 200 medley relay. Sophomore Barclay Dale, senior Matthew Yang, senior James Hardy and senior Chase Van Patten posted a winning time of 1:34.24. Dale was also victorious in the 50 freestyle (21.44) and the 100 backstroke (52.84).

Senior Simon Deshusses won the 200 freestyle (1:45.44) and was the anchor of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:27.36) to close out the night. Freshmen Jonathan Ma, Michael Kincheloe and Sammy Risma swam the first through third legs of the 200 free relay.

Freshman Mason Kelber also won multiple events. He won in the 1,000 freestyle (9:44.57) and 500 freestyle (4:42.23). Senior Chase Van Patten claimed the 100 freestyle (47.88). Senior Vincent Huang was victorious in the 100 breaststroke (59.35).

Junior Matthew Grottkau was the lone male diver and posted scores of 213.25 from one-meter and 193.85 from the three-meter board.

WOMEN

Sophomore Kiki Bonetta-Misteli, senior Stephanie Li, freshman Sandra Meszaros and senior Mollie Seidner posted a winning 200 medley relay time of 1:48.58 to begin the year. Meszaros had a strong start to her career, as she also was victorious in the 200 freestyle (1:56.04) and the 100 butterfly (57.77).

Freshman Noelle DiClemente captured the 50 freestyle (24.83). Li posted the winning time in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.82). Freshman Rosie Finglass earned a first place finish in the one-meter dive (206.15) over three additional competitors.