Marlins of Raleigh Relay Takes 2 Seconds Off Old 10 & Under National Record

Poseidon Long Course Luau

June 15th-17th, 2019

Richmond, Virginia

LCM (50m) Pool

Swimming at the Poseidon Long Course Luau Meet in Stafford, Virginia on Saturday, the Marlins Of Raleigh 10 & Under girls swam a time trial of the 200 freestyle relay, and broke the National Age Group record in the process. The team of Shayna Elgart (30.29), Chloe Light (28.94), Lorelei Schmidt (32.26) and Devon Whitlock (29.33) combined for a final time of 2:00.82, crushing the previous NAG mark of 2:02.81, held by the Ohio State Swim Club and set back in 2014.

To put into perspective just how fast that relay is: the quartet averaged splits of 30.2 across their foursome. Only 6 10 & under girls nationally have been that fast this season, and 2 of them (Shayna Elgart and Devon Whitlock) were a part of this relay. In total, the relay accounted for 3 of the 10 fastest 50 freestylers in the 10 & under age group this season coming into the weekend.

Marlins of Raleigh Splits: