Marlins of Raleigh Relay Takes 2 Seconds Off Old 10 & Under National Record

Poseidon Long Course Luau

  • June 15th-17th, 2019
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • LCM (50m) Pool

The Marlins of Raleigh have cracked a 10 & Under National Age Group Record. Swimming at the 2019 Posiedon Long Course Luau in Richmond, the 200 free relay of Shayna ElgartChloe LightLorelei Schmidt, and Devon Whitlock swam a time trial and combined for a 2:00.82. That crushed, by nearly 2 seconds, the old record of 2:02.81 held by the Ohio State Swim Club and set back in 2014.

Courtesy: Kevin Donnelly

To put into perspective just how fast that relay is: the quartet averaged splits of 30.2 across their foursome. Only 6 10 & under girls nationally have been that fast this season, and 2 of them (Shayna Elgart and Devon Whitlock) were a part of this relay. In total, the relay accounted for 3 of the 10 fastest 50 freestylers in the 10 & under age group this season coming into the weekend.

Marlins of Raleigh Splits:

  • Elgard – 30.29
  • Light – 28.94
  • Schmidt – 32.26
  • Whitlock – 29.33

2
DEAN IS GOD

FINALLY. PEOPLE I CAN BEAT.

Seriously though 2 seconds

Dude

I thought this was a pretty slow time, and then I realized it was long course…

