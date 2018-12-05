Marist’s Reeves Named MAAC Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Marist Athletics

EDISON, New Jersey – For the second time in a row, Marist swimming and diving’s sophomore Grace Reeves was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Diver of the Week.

Reeves won the 3-meter with a personal best score of 248.9 and came in second in the 1-meter with a score of 228.60 at the H2ounds Invitational. For her performance, she was named diver of the meet.

Swimming and Diving has concluded its fall competition. They will travel to Florida at the end of December for their annual training trip.