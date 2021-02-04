Marist Wins, UGA Commit TJ Pittenger Posts 20.4/45.5 FR at Georgia 4-5A Champs

2021 GEORGIA HS 4-5A STATE CHAMPS

February 3, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Live Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2021 GHSA 4-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet’

The first of four Georgia high school championships wrapped today, as the Marist girls (this morning) and boys (this evening) claiming state titles in the 4-5A meet.

Tomorrow will be the 1-3A championships, followed by 6A on Friday and 7A on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, the meets have been split to limit the total number of swimmers in every session; usually, the 1-5A meet is combined into one, as is the 6-7A meet.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

Marist 321 Woodward Academy 284 Calhoun 271 St. Pius X 258 Starr’s Mill 204

Marist, who won by almost 150 points in a landslide victory in 2020, defended their title (though not by as much). Their overall depth, as well as a win in the 200 free relay (1:29.12), propelled them to victory by a comfortable 37 points.

In the 200 IM, Loganville’s Anderson Holcomb tangled with St. Pius X’s Henry Halloran, coming out on top by a half-second. Emory commit Holcomb was 1:53.02, a good seven seconds faster than his seed, while Villanova commit Halloran took second in 1:53.65. For Holcomb, it was a huge best, dropping over three seconds from his old PR of 1:56.64 from this meet last year. He followed that up with a triumphant win in the 100 breast, going 56.56 and winning by almost two seconds.

Halloran posted another runner-up touch for St. Pius X in the 500 free (4:40.15), beat out by Clarke Central senior Will Foggin (4:38.70).

Georgia commit TJ Pittenger, a Northgate senior, claimed the sprint double with wins in the 50 free and 100 free. He was 20.46 in the 50 and 45.59 in the 100, slicing .03 off his old best in the 50 and just over two-tenths off his 100.

McIntosh’s Andrew Bleuez, a sophomore, posted a 49.93 in the 100 fly to take down Star’s Mill junior Seth Roach (50.25). For Bleuez, that’s a drop of over 2.5 seconds, a huge swim for him, while Roach shaved two-tenths off of his old best. Roach would go on to win the 100 back, posting a 50.68 for a new lifetime best by over a second.

OTHER WINNERS