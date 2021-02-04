Marist Wins Georgia 4-5A Title by 2 Points, McFaddin Wins 50 FR/100 FL Double

2021 GEORGIA HS 4-5A STATE CHAMPS

February 3, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Live Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2021 GHSA 4-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet’

After taking third place overall at this meet last year, the Marist girls took the Georgia 1-3A team title by a mere two points over St. Pius X. Marist was propelled by their team depth, as 11 of their athletes scored 15 or more points individually, led by double A-finalists Ella Anchors, Kate Masters and Ava Westfall.

The meet this morning was run in timed finals.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

Marist – 325 St. Pius X – 323 Chamblee – 312 Starr’s Mill – 278 North Oconee – 277

Swimmer Morgan Jenny and diver Julia Herring, both sophomores, led a St. Pius X team that nearly took down Marist. Jenny first swam the 200 IM, posting a 2:06.13 to destroy her old best of 2:10.66. In the 500 free, she was just off of her best by a few seconds, dominating the field by almost ten seconds with a 5:03.12.

In the 1-meter diving, meanwhile, Herring was a marvel. Scoring a whopping 616.40 points, she won by 99 points, defending her 2020 title and doing so with a better score by over 20 points. With that 616.40, she becomes one of the best divers in state history; Elizabeth Kaye held the state record at 611.45, but this week at the 1-3A meet, Kaye scored 635.60 to cement her slot as the state’s best-ever. Herring still appears to be the second-best performer in Georgia high school history.

Chamblee was buoyed by junior and Auburn commit Kyla Maloney, who won the 100 back title (54.85) and touched second in the 200 free (1:51.06). In the 200 free, Maloney lopped just over a second off of her old best. Senior Mary Adam led a Chamblee 1-2 finish in the 100 breast, going 1:04.80 to touch ahead of sophomore teammate Evelyn Entrekin (1:05.49) as both clocked lifetime bests by just under a second each.

Chamblee also claimed victories in the 200 medley relay (1:46.93) and 400 free relay (3:35.24), getting a 51.59 lead-off from Maloney in the 400 free relay and a 26.18 back leg from her in the medley.

For Starr’s Mill, senior Avery McFaddin doubled up for wins in the 50 free (23.31) and 100 fly (54.65). McFaddin, who will attend Pitt this fall, broke 24 for the first time in the 50 free, while she dropped just over a second in the fly.

Senior Karen Zhao, a UChicago commit, blazed her way to wins in the 200 free (1:50.61) and 100 free (51.47), defending her state titles in both. She also anchored both of North Oconee’s free relays to third-place finishes, a huge push for them as they took fifth overall.