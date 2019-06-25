Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Margaret Higgs’ 100 Breast Among Bahamas National Meet Record-Breakers

2019 REV National Swimming Championships

  • June 20-23, 2019
  • Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre
  • Nassau, The Bahamas
  • Meet Site

At the 2019 Bahamas National Championships, held in the capital of Nassau, 19-year-old Margaret Higgs set a new national meet record in the 100 breast, dominating sister Albury’s old record of 1:11.17. M. Higgs is now just 0.15s off A. Higg’s Bahamas national record of 1:10.03. Higgs stormed away to three more individual wins, taking titles in the 200 breast (2:34.09) 100 back (1:07.57), and 50 breast (33.06).

Also setting a national meet record was Joanna Evans, breaking the 200 free record with a 2:01.55. That time is also under the World Championships “B” standard. Evans later took home a win in the 100 free (57.53).

Joining the record-breaking frenzy was FSU swimmer Izaak Bastian, breaking the 100 breast record with a 1:02.41. Bastian later went on to win the 50 breast (28.83) and 200 IM (2:09.71).

More Multi-Winners:

  • 29-year-old Olympian and national record-holder Elvis Burrows sprinted to 2 victories in the 50 free (23.33) and 50 fly (24.73).
  • 16-year-old Davante Carey walked away with 3 wins in the 50 back (26.46), 100 fly (55.54), and 100 back (59.29).
  • 17-year-old Luke Thompson took home wins in the 1500 free (17:20.26), 400 IM (4:49.84), 400 free (4:18.69).
  • Also taking home distance victories was 16-year-old Anya MacPhail, picking up wins in the 800 free (10:00.01), 400 free (4;47.75)
  • Multiple worlds-qualifier Ariel Weech zipped to sprint titles in the 50 back (29.74), 50 fly (29.22), and 50 free (27.27).

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!