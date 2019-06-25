Margaret Higgs’ 100 Breast Among Bahamas National Meet Record-Breakers

2019 REV National Swimming Championships

June 20-23, 2019

Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre

Nassau, The Bahamas

Meet Site

At the 2019 Bahamas National Championships, held in the capital of Nassau, 19-year-old Margaret Higgs set a new national meet record in the 100 breast, dominating sister Albury’s old record of 1:11.17. M. Higgs is now just 0.15s off A. Higg’s Bahamas national record of 1:10.03. Higgs stormed away to three more individual wins, taking titles in the 200 breast (2:34.09) 100 back (1:07.57), and 50 breast (33.06).

Also setting a national meet record was Joanna Evans, breaking the 200 free record with a 2:01.55. That time is also under the World Championships “B” standard. Evans later took home a win in the 100 free (57.53).

Joining the record-breaking frenzy was FSU swimmer Izaak Bastian, breaking the 100 breast record with a 1:02.41. Bastian later went on to win the 50 breast (28.83) and 200 IM (2:09.71).

More Multi-Winners: