Mallory Comerford Explains Why She Partnered With arena

SwimSwam caught up with 14-time World Champion Mallory Comerford to learn more about her partnership with arena. Mallory explains how the relationship began, and she teases that she has tested the new 2020 arena tech which will be released this spring.

14-time World Champion (7 in long course, 7 in short course, all relays) Mallory Comerford has signed her first major suit deal since turning pro after the 2018-2019 season with Arena.

“When I met with Mallory, I immediately knew that she would be a perfect fit for arena,” Arena’s U.S. General Manager Mark Pinger said. “She has a great attitude and wants her actions in the pool to do the talking. Equally important, she loves our products and is confident that she can rely on the best equipment as she prepares to fulfill her Olympic dreams. We are excited to support Mallory in the best way we can.” “Turning pro this year, I obviously reached out to arena given their success at the global level,” Comerford said of her new partner. “I tested the suits and felt comfortable and fast and I really clicked with their leadership team. I love the suits and now can’t imagine competing in anything else.”

Mallory will be racing in arena’s Powerskin Carbon Flex VX in the upcoming 2019 U.S. Open in Atlanta, Georgia on December 4th – December 7th. After the new year she will be one of the first American athletes competing in the latest innovations in arena Powerskin racing, with the soon to be released Powerskin Carbon Glide and the Powerskin Core FX. As Mallory chases victory in 2020, the different race suits offer enhanced technology to deliver uncompromising speed, optimized body position, and power in the water.

